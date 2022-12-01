The Valley Breeze’s annual holiday decorating contest is returning this December, with seven categories for residents of its readership area to enter.
Displays will be judged by Breeze staff for residents who live within the communities covered by its five editions in the Blackstone Valley.
“We can’t wait to see the displays our wonderful readers have in store for our area this year,” said Breeze Editor Ethan Shorey. “Our mission is to make our communities stronger, and coming together around a contest like this does just that, bringing people together at this wonderful time of year.”
Displays should be up nightly from the contest deadline of Dec. 11 through Christmas Day, and all photo and/or video submissions should be submitted to ethan@valleybreeze.com and jess@valleybreeze.com no later than Dec. 14. The Breeze will be compiling a guide for people to check out as they plan their tour of various displays.
Winners will be announced in the last edition before Christmas, and photos of winning displays will be featured in that edition.
This year’s categories, once again, are:
• Best in Show
• Most Creative
• Most Community Spirit
• The Spirit of Christmas Award
• Best Classic Christmas
• Best Movie Theme
• And Best Youth Display
All entries should be marked with the suggested category being entered, though The Breeze reserves the right to move a submission to another category depending on what’s submitted. Last year’s winners are not eligible to win in last year’s categories, though they can win in a new category this year.
Shorey and Operations and Marketing Specialist Jess Blackledge will be this year’s judges, with a third member of the staff functioning as a tiebreaker if needed. Top choices will be narrowed down during impromptu visits to various homes.
