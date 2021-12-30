Once again, the towns of Cumberland and Lincoln had plenty of reasons to take great pride in their athletes and sports teams, not only because of the various championships that were captured, but also because of the individual achievements that took place over the past 12 months.
Here’s a look at 10 teams and 10 athletes who made headlines during an action-packed year and are listed in this “Sweet 16” year-end story.
Blackstone Valley Prep boys’ basketball team nearly captures D-III title in third season in RIIL
After three quarters of play, it looked like the 5th-seeded Pride was on their way to capturing their first RIIL boys’ basketball championship in the D-III finals against Times2 Academy at Rhode Island College. But the 2nd-seeded Eagles, thanks to 11 three-pointers, overcame an eight-point deficit to top BVP in overtime, 60-54.
The 5th-seeded Pride, who were trying to claim the title just three seasons after capturing the Coastal Prep League crown, fell victim to one of their former CPL rivals, which after the 2017-18 season, also made the jump to the RIIL and a steady climb to the top of the division.
The Pride ended the two-month season with a 9-5 record. They lost their first three games on their schedule and found themselves with a .500 record, but won five straight games to reach the finals.
Cumberland’s McLoughlin wins another Gatorade R.I. Cross Country Runner of the Year honor
La Salle Academy graduate and Cumberland resident Jack McLoughlin, who is currently a runner at Georgetown University, became a two-time winner of the Gatorade R.I. Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year award.
McLoughlin received the honors six months after taking first place at the RIIL Cross Country Championships in a time of 15:27.32 and helping lead the Rams to their second straight state team title. He also became the eighth student-athlete in LSA history to land multiple Gatorade honors.
Cumberland boys’ tennis team captures Division II title by taking 4-3 thriller with Mount
For the fourth time since 2004 (and first in 11 years), the Clippers captured the D-II title, but did so by stunning previously undefeated Mount Saint Charles Academy, 4-3, at Slater Park.
After finishing in a tie for third place in the standings with a 5-2 record, the Clippers put together a week to remember by winning their three playoff matches, and along the way, toppling the two teams that defeated them during the regular season.
Two days after ousting second-place North Kingstown in the semifinals, the Clippers won their championship, thanks to the heroics of the first doubles squad of seniors Evan Goddard and Brady Moran, who broke a 3-3 tie by netting a 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory that took two hours and 33 minutes to complete.
Cumberland thrower Ducharme ends superb high school career with three state championships
Cumberland High graduate Nicolette Ducharme, who is currently at Brown University, turned in a remarkable performance at the RIIL Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Conley Stadium. She took top honors in the girls’ shot put with a throw of 42-3 to shatter her school record by more than two feet, and less than an hour later, she took her first state title in the discus with a personal-best throw of 121-5 that missed the CHS record by five feet.
During the indoor season, Ducharme captured her first state championship at the Providence Career & Technical Academy in the shot put with a throw of 39-6 and also placed second in the 20-pound weight throw with a school-record distance of 50-8 1/4.
Cumberland residents Fine, Faria repeat as state wrestling champs
Two of the best teenage wrestlers to come out of Cumberland in recent memory concluded their high school careers by repeating as state champions at the RIIL Championships at the PCTA field house.
Bishop Hendricken senior Nick Fine captured his third straight state title, but unlike his sophomore and junior years, when he was the 138-pound champion, Fine took top honors in the 195-pound class. And Cumberland High senior Aidan Faria, who seized his first state title last year as a 152-pounder, took home top honors in the 160-pound class.
Fine, who in April, won a national title at the 32nd annual NHSCA (National High School Coaches Association) Senior Nationals, pinned all three of his opponents at the state meet in under 45 seconds and earned the inaugural Robb Smith Most Outstanding Wrestler award for his performance.
Lincoln Little League’s Major Division ages 9-11 all-stars win District IV championship
The Lincoln Little League’s ages 9-11 all-star baseball team captured the District IV championship in convincing fashion last summer at Whipple Field. After outscoring its three opponents in pool play by a 40-5 margin, Lincoln rolled to an 11-0 victory over rival Cumberland that was halted after four innings by the mercy rule.
Logan Xiarhos supplied the heroics by pitching a no-hitter that included seven strikeouts – including six in a row early in the game – and four walks, and Lincoln backed him nicely by playing errorless defense, pounding out 10 hits, and scoring five runs in the opening innings and two in each of the next three.
Cumberland teenager Jackson wins RIIL, RIGA Junior Amateur, World Series of Junior Golf titles
Cumberland golfer Max Jackson captured three tournament titles in an 11-week span this summer, and he capped that run at the Rhode Island Country Club by winning the 100th RIGA Junior Amateur championship with an impressive 1-up victory over Harry Dessel.
Jackson ended his freshman season on the La Salle Academy golf team by winning the RIIL championship at Cranston Country Club, and on the eve of the Fourth of July weekend, he won the two-day World Series of Junior Golf at Triggs Memorial Golf Course.
Cumberland’s Junior Division all-stars return to glory, win another District IV crown
The Junior Division baseball team that captured the bulk of the District IV’s titles during the 2010s kicked off this decade by adding another championship to its collection.
After rolling to a 12-2 victory over Scituate/Foster and an 11-1 win over Woonsocket in its first two games of the district playoffs, the Cumberland Youth Baseball/Softball League’s ages 13-15 all-star team found itself needing to stave off a valiant comeback by Scituate/Foster in the finals at Woonsocket’s Renaud Field, but Cumberland was able to come away with an 11-9 win.
Cumberland’s Wright excels in second season as closer in San Francisco Giants’ organization
Former Cumberland High and Bryant University standout Chris Wright was remarkable in his first full season in the San Francisco Giants organization, as the southpaw closer earned a spot on Baseball America’s 2021 Minor League All-Star Team.
Wright, who began the season with the Low-A San Jose Giants before quickly joining the High-A Eugene Emeralds, totaled 21 saves and was also named the High-A Reliever of the Year, as he helped the Emeralds win the High-A West championship. In 37 appearances (31 with Eugene), Wright struck out 79 batters and walked 21 in 45 innings of work. He only allowed 19 hits and five earned runs; his ERA was 1.00, and he held opponents to a .126 batting average.
Cumberland swimmer Zerva captures USAT state high school triathlon championship
Nick Zerva, who is a senior on the Cumberland High boys’ swim team, captured a state title in 2021, but did so in another sport, at the USAT (USA Triathlon) High School State Championships at Second Beach in Middletown.
Competing in only his third sprint triathlon, Zerva struck gold in a time of 1:06:52 that topped the runner-up finisher by 77 seconds. Zerva’s time included a 7:08 in the half-mile swim in Sachuest Bay, a 38:08 in the two-loop, 10.6-mile bike ride through Middletown and Portsmouth, and a 19:45 in the two-loop, 3.1-mile run that borrowed some of the roads from the Amica and Rhode Races’ Newport Marathons.
North Cumberland Middle School boys, McCue win RIPCOA state cross country championships
The North Cumberland Middle School boys’ cross country team was able to hoist another state championship banner to the rafters at the RIPCOA Championships at Bryant University, as Jeff Schonhoff took fourth place out of 147 runners to lead a pack of six NCMS runners that placed in the top 30.
In the girls’ race, North Cumberland 8th-grader Charli McCue brought home a state title of her own, as she dominated a field of 148 runners by taking first place in a time of 11:15.36 that outdistanced the runner-up finisher by 29.42 seconds.
Lincoln boys’ cross country team captures Class B title for first time in 12 seasons
It had been five long years since the Lions placed among the top five teams at the Class B championship meet at Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course, but they ended that drought in a very big way by racing to the top of the pack and capturing their first class title since 2009 with an incredible performance that saw them score 89 points to oust the defending champion, Chariho, by three.
Junior Nathan Evans continued his outstanding season by placing seventh out of 88 runners in 16:26.2, and the Lions received top-20 finishes from freshman state champion Logan Halliwell (14th place, 17:28.4) and senior Ben Martins (16th, 17:35.1) that helped catapult them to their elusive title.
Cumberland boys, Dennen take second places at state cross country championship meet
Less than a month after winning its fifth straight Northern Division championship, the Clippers delivered an outstanding meet at the RIIL Championships. Not only did they finish second in the team standings in its 3.1-mile race, but senior Henry Dennen also took second place out of 146 runners in a time of 15:41.69.
Four more local runners also finished among the top dozen in this race: La Salle Academy senior and Cumberland resident Jack Casey (5th place, 15:52.43), Cumberland native and La Salle senior Adam Thibodeau (9th, 16:03.75), Evans (11th, 16:04.04), and Cumberland junior Cole McCue (12th, 16:06.33).
Cumberland field hockey team tops rival Burrillville for first Division II crown since 2015
The biggest goal of Cumberland senior captain Sophia Ziniti’s field career, which came 4:52 into the final quarter off a penalty corner from senior captain Jenna Hooper and a nice pass from freshman Lauren Collette, lifted the Clippers to a 1-0 victory that gave them their seventh win in a row and their first Division II championship since 2015.
Cumberland ended its fantastic season with a 13-2-1 record, and a week earlier, the Clippers had won the regular-season title and earned the top seed and a quarterfinal-round bye after defeating South Kingstown, 1-0, in the final game on the schedule. In the semifinals, the Clippers faced defending champion Lincoln, and both rivals battled into two overtimes before the Clippers grabbed a 1-0 win on a goal by junior Katie Galgay.
Cumberland girls’ cross country team extends state-best win streak to 91 dual meets
The Clippers continued their rule of the Northern Division this past fall by posting a 12-0 record that not only gave them their eighth straight championship, but also upped the state’s longest dual-meet win streak to 91.
Cumberland also took fourth place at the state championship meet and saw one of its youngest stars, freshman Kiley DeFusco, earn All-State honors by finishing sixth in a time of 19:01.84.
A month later, at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships in Paris, Kent., DeFusco, who was running for the Sentinel Striders, earned the second All-American honor of her career by placing eighth out of 332 runners in the ages 13-14 race.
Before the state meet, she also claimed the RIIL’s freshman championship race.
BVP girls’ soccer team wins school’s first RIIL title, tops Lincoln School in D-IV finals
The Pride, which were in their sixth season as an RIIL team, made history by becoming the school’s first team to win an RIIL championship, thanks to their 1-0 win over the Lincoln School in the Division IV finals at Cranston Stadium.
Owners of a 12-1-1 mark, the Pride were led by their senior captains, as Lucy Noris began her day at the New England Cross Country Championships in Thetford, Vt., but ended it helping her teammates win their program’s biggest game, and O’Livia Lopes netted the deciding goal in the 63rd minute.
