CUMBERLAND – Representatives from the Cumberland Youth Soccer Association are calling out the Cumberland School Department for its continued lack of investment in local athletic fields, saying those shortcomings are impacting everyone interested in youth sports in town.
In a letter to the editor to The Breeze this week, Mike Friedland and the CYSA Board of Directors said the school teams continue to benefit from the work CYSA and the Cumberland Recreation Department put into the fields, even while paying no extra fees as CYSA does for the use of the fields.
“Why does the School Department not budget for or provide essential items like field maintenance (including for their own field behind CHS), soccer equipment and uniforms you may ask?” states the letter. “Because it is our understanding that the Cumberland school administration and their business manager have not recently purchased, nor do they budget for, the majority of the items mentioned above. Why would they if they are being provided at no cost by other entities like the town or CYSA?”
Compounding the frustration, they added, is also the lack of time and overall availability of the town fields. As a general rule, all school sports practices in town are supposed to take place any time from school release up until 5 p.m. From 5 p.m on, all youth sports programs then have access to the town fields for practices.
Any CHS or middle school coaches who might need additional time to complete their practices beyond 5 p.m. are supposed to utilize the School Department fields at Cumberland High School, “neither of which are regularly maintained, nor are they currently set up for a game or safe enough to hold a practice,” said the CYSA board.
“This has created stress and confusion for parents, athletes and coaches due to the usability of those fields, with some coaches even refusing to use them due to concerns for player safety. None of this would be an issue if the school maintained the fields that they should be.”
Friedland and the board are asking for support from the community from all those who agree that student-athletes deserve better.
“The question is, will you let those in charge of the school administration know that they too need to step up and provide the funds necessary to enable those essential items our student athletes deserve?” they asked.
School Supt. Phil Thornton said Tuesday that budgeting has continued to be a struggle for Cumberland schools based on limited funding resources and staffing. He said they work closely with the mayor’s office and Public Works on the best outcomes they can.
The latest frustration from CYSA was spurred by the practice field at CHS not being in the shape it needed to be in for a recent middle school soccer practice, he said. A more recent game scheduled there was also moved.
Busing challenges also join the mix to create a “perfect storm” of issues related to practice for the schools, said Thornton. Athletic Director Martin Crowley is working with Recreation Director Mike Crawley and the town to see what they can do and optimize field usage, but the ability to respond to outdoor work is always a challenge due to staffing levels.
Mutter told The Breeze that they’ve had conversations of late about the practice field on the CHS campus, the one located to the left of the building, and getting that to a place where it can be regularly used. He said they approached Thornton about getting it tested and assessed, so they can figure out what it needs to get up to standard and give it the treatment other town fields have received in the past year, and Thornton agreed.
“That field could be in better shape,” he said, and if that gets accomplished, it could solve a lot of the issues. There are also other issues being discussed, he said.
Once testing is done, it will be about finding a funding source to get something accomplished at the CHS field, said Mutter.
In their letter, the CYSA board noted how athletic programs in town continue to grow in popularity, including CYSA now with 104 teams practicing, creating more of a space crunch on fields, which is especially true in the fall.
