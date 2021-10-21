WOONSOCKET — Dr. Day Care became the first team in recent memory in the Field of Dreams Senior Softball League to capture four straight championships, thanks to its sweep of Lepine Financial Services in their best-of-three title series at Cold Spring Park’s Baldelli Field.
Seven days after taking the series opener by a 17-4 score, Dr. Day Care sewed up the title last Friday by posting a 19-13 victory that was its 15th win in 17 games. Lepine ended its season with a 9-8 record.
In last Friday’s clincher, Dr. Day Care rolled out to a 9-2 lead after 2½ innings of play, but Lepine came back to tie the score at 11-11 by scoring five times in the bottom of the third inning and four runs in the fourth.
But Dr. Day Care broke out the bats over the final three innings to halt Lepine’s comeback bid, and Jim Penta’s RBI single in the top of sixth kicked off a five-run rally that sealed the victory.
Dan Hurst led Dr. Day Care at the plate with four hits, and Joby Tucker also had a big game with a home run, double, and single. Wayne Elderkin also collected two doubles and a base hit, and winning pitcher Rich Dion and Rich Provost added two hits apiece.
Dan Rich led Lepine offensively with a triple and three singles, and Bob Brickley and Steve Hayes also collected four hits each. Rick Silva chipped in with three singles, and Mike Hayes had a double and a single.
In the series opener on Oct. 8, Dr. Day Care saw 10 players collect multiple hits in its lopsided victory, as Provost’s three-hit game and Ray Kircorian’s home run and double led the team’s balanced attack.
Hurst added a triple and a single, and Elderkin, Tucker, and Dion each had a double and a single. The other members of the multiple-hit club were Tom O’Brien, Walt Fisher, Steve Tucker, and Bill Theroux, and Dion was again the winning pitcher.
Lepine saw Ken Mercier belt his fifth home run of the postseason and add a base hit, but he was forced to leave the game with an injury. John Murphy, George Russo, and Brickley also collected two hits each.
O’Brien, who has been in the league since 1999, participated in his fourth title with Dr. Day Care, as has Penta, who has been in the league for 15 years. Both O’Brien and Penta had played on seventh championship teams prior to their run with Dr. Day Care.
