EAST PROVIDENCE – The East Providence High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50-year reunion on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1 to 6 p.m., at the East Providence Yacht Club, 9 Pier Road.
All classmates & spouses are invited. To RSVP, text or call Dave Marchetti at 401-258-6412 by Aug. 1.
