PAULSBO, Wash. – Estelle Becker still considers Rhode Island home even though she hasn’t lived here since 1949.
Three years ago, Arlene Smith, a Cumberland woman who became long-distance friends with Becker’s daughter Karen over their mutual caring for Little Free Libraries, sent her friends in Washington State a package of goodies including a copy of The Valley Breeze.
Becker enjoyed catching up on her hometown of Lincoln so much that she signed up to have the paper mailed to her, and she’s been reading it ever since. Occasionally, she said, she also has some bottles of Lincoln-based Autocrat Coffee Syrup sent to her, savoring the flavor of home.
Becker is part of the Blais family of the multi-generation family business Blais Insurance in Lincoln.
She turned 97 on Jan. 14, celebrating in a way only this casino enthusiast’s family and friends could truly appreciate, with a cake made of scratch tickets made by her daughter, complete with blinking lights and other fun additions. She won more than $200 from that three-layer cake, providing more moments of delight in a life full of them.
“Of course I won,” she said, laughing.
Becker said she first noticed all of the wonderful birthday cards her daughter had collected from friends, then saw the “cake,” which she said just blew her mind.
She’s lived with her daughter in Paulsbo, Wash., since her husband, Stewart W. Becker, died in 2006. This is a lovely place with happy people, she said, giving her a wonderful living situation for her later years.
The former beautician went on a vacation to see her sister in San Diego in 1949 when she met her “wonderful, beloved” husband Stewart, a Pearl Harbor survivor and U.S. Marine. He worked for the Post Office, and the two of them would raise their four children in San Diego and be married for 56 years until his death.
One of 10 siblings, Becker said she and her brothers, twins Richard, of Bristol, and Robert, of Seekonk, are the three surviving children of Leo and Alice Blais. She said she has fond memories of growing up on the Blais homestead at Scott Pond, which was a paradise to play on in all seasons. It was such a good life, she said, full of swimming, canoeing, rowboating, fishing, and “spectacular ice skating.”
She still has a picture of herself with her siblings standing on the huge fallen elm tree in the front yard after the hurricane of 1938.
Becker said she enjoys each day to the fullest, particularly the days when she gets to go to one of the two casinos near her home.
“I enjoy having fun,” she said. “I also enjoy scratch tickets, lottery tickets.”
She said she also loves meeting new people and making wonderful friends, she said, helping out her daughter when she can. She has four children, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
As for her longevity, Becker said she guesses she has good genes. She’s always been in good health, she said, with only a couple of surgeries back in the day.
“I use a cane for support,” she said. “I don’t use a walker.”
She said she enjoys a glass of wine or two, as well as good Chinese food.
Becker quips that she’s “all set to go whenever,” and has said she wants to be cremated. She said she’ll be buried alongside her husband in the Tahoma National Cemetery. She’s ordered that there will be no services.
“I don’t care for them,” she said, though she said her husband’s was beautiful.
She and Stewart never argued, she said, and never went to bed without kissing each other and saying good night. She says the best advice she can give anyone is to do the same.
