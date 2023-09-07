CUMBERLAND – If they’re walking the dog anyway, say Jean Kelly and Bob Hemond, they might as well clean up as they go.
Kelly and Hemond can be found in Cumberland parks with their reusable grocery bags and grabber tools on most evenings, carefully combing over the landscape of Diamond Hill Park or the Monastery for litter and taking it home with them.
When The Breeze came across them at Diamond Hill Park on Monday evening, after a busy weekend for the park, the two described how satisfying it is to make the park cleaner. They live near Cumberland High School, but they drive most evenings to the park to walk their shih tzu, Monty, picking up trash at the quietest time of day in the facility.
They’ll also go out most mornings, said Kelly, laughing, but it’s mostly Hemond who picks up the trash at the earlier hour because she needs to have her coffee in her hand and can’t do both.
The couple, he a lifelong town resident and she a 20-year resident, agreed to talk about what they do in hopes that it inspires others to keep the little parts of the world they use clean as well. They’re convinced that families with children would have a blast doing what they do, each carrying a picking tool and making a game out of who can collect the most pieces of trash.
The two said they love the improvements that have been made to the park by the town in recent years, adding that it’s been motivating for them in their daily efforts to make the town a better place. They said one person in particular, a woman who daily smokes a cigarette near the main gate of the park before doing some litter pickup, inspired them in their trash-clearing efforts.
Hemond and Kelly said they’ll often have people come up to them to say that they, too, have always thought they might like to do this, proving that there are many people who think and care about the same priorities, they just sometimes need to see someone else acting upon those priorities before realizing that they can take part as well.
