PROVIDENCE – Monster Jam, the family-friendly and action-packed motorsport, returns to Providence this weekend, running Feb. 4-6 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence.
Monster Jam is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, featuring “world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill.”
Weston Anderson, a native of Kill Devil Hills in North Carolina, told The Valley Breeze he’s excited to represent the Grave Digger name as the newest member of his family to drive the legendary monster truck in this his rookie year.
Anderson is the son of Grave Digger creator Dennis Anderson. Driving the truck is a true family affair, he said, with his brother, sister, and close family friends also driving versions of the colossal vehicle on the Monster Jam circuit.
Originally built as a mud-bogging machine, Grave Digger got its name after Dennis Anderson told competitors that he would dig their graves using his beat-up old truck.
This weekend’s four Monster Jam events are this Friday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, at 1 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m.
Anderson said families will see drivers performing incredible skills in a small amount of space. There is both an event champion and points to add to the year-long point series to see who can make the world finals, or the “biggest of big monster truck shows.”
Anderson said he has two overall wins so far on the year, most recently nearly ripping his truck’s chassis as he corkscrewed. After his Breeze interview, he said he was planning to get fitted for a new truck being sent from Florida, exchanging the 33 Grave Digger for 37.
“Hopefully I’ll be comfortable in the truck and put on a good show for everybody,” he said.
There have been more than 40 total Grave Digger trucks assembled over time.
Anderson isn’t a total newcomer to racing, having raced Mega Tucks for nearly a decade before joining Monster Trucks.
Anderson said he plans to race for “as long as I can stay in there.” This is a sport that might not take a huge toll on a driver from week to week, but over a long period of time it does, he said.
Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com .
Fans are urged to monitor www.dunkindonutscenter.com for updates on health and safety precautions.
The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday and Sunday. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun.
“This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand up to the competition,” states a release.
“Providence fans will witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship,” it adds. “Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donuts and Racing competitions. The Arena Series East Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2022 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Orlando on May 21 and 22.
“Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control massive pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 mph to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world,” states the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.