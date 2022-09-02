Hollywood Nights will perform at the Stadium Saturday Sep 2, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WOONSOCKET – The Hollywood Nights band will pay tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m.Admission is $26, $31, $36. Tickets are available at the Stadium Theatre Box Office, by calling 401-762-4545, and online at www.stadiumtheatre.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Woonsocket Stadium Theatre Box Office Sport Silver Bullet Tribute Hollywood Bob Seger Band × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Longtime teacher and coach Skurka resigns, avoiding firing Lincoln gearing up for Hocus Pocus-themed fall festival Homeowners on Quaker Highway have been receiving violations for years Famed Tavern on Main under construction to bring historically accurate facade Two Woonsocket EMTs suspended for negligence in infant’s death Latest News Hollywood Nights will perform at the Stadium Saturday Famed Tavern on Main under construction to bring historically accurate facade Vadenais: Unlimited potential with Cumberland’s new sign machine Live like Mark, a brother and father never forgotten Meet the candidates of the Republican primary for School Committee Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Hollywood Nights will perform at the Stadium Saturday Famed Tavern on Main under construction to bring historically accurate facade Vadenais: Unlimited potential with Cumberland’s new sign machine Live like Mark, a brother and father never forgotten Meet the candidates of the Republican primary for School Committee Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured showcase Lost Cat Sep 1, 2022
