LINCOLN – The Rhode Island Table Tennis Association, a fixture at 30 Railroad St. in Manville since the 1980s, continues to be a haven for people who love the sport, but few know it exists.
“It’s a well-kept secret,” says RITTA President Chuck Cavicchio.
While many of the participants are seasoned pros who regularly win tournaments, as evidenced with the recent announcements of winners in the Senior Olympic Table Tennis event in late October, newcomers are welcome.
The only organized table tennis association in the state, said Cavicchio, the club draws visitors from all over New England and up and down the East Coast.
Originally located in Providence after forming in 1945, the RITTA had a brief stay in Warwick during the 1970s before moving to its current location in the Manville Community Center at 30 Railroad St.
Built for workers in Manville in the early 1930s, the building also has the post office and American Legion Hall downstairs.
The RITTA is a volunteer committee-run organization dedicated to the enjoyment of the sport of table tennis. The club features leagues, tournaments, coaching and a pro shop. For most of the year, the hall with its six tables is open five days per week.
Hours are 6:45 to 10 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and 1:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are open play, with walk-ins welcome, while Mondays are reserved for USA Table Tennis ratings of greater than 1,400 or club equivalent. The Tuesday league is open to all, and new players register at 6:45 p.m. Open play is $7 for adults, with a discount of $2 for those younger than 18 and over age 60, while Monday and Tuesday league nights are $8 per person.
Cavicchio, who is typically there Monday and Thursday nights, says people can come with a friend, or, if they’re really brave, come to play one of the more seasoned players like him, who’s been playing his entire life and plays twice per week.
He said they would love to see more members and be able to open more days. They recently finished a six-week junior clinic, with another planned for this winter, teaching youth ages 6 or 7 up to age 18 how to play properly.
For more on RITTA, visit https://st4022.wixsite.com/rittahome or call 401-769-6666.
After reopening following World War II, the RITTA was a regular stop for regional players and pros for a generation, with appearances from Dick Miles, Marty Reisman and Bernie Bukiet, and later from more recent legends such as David Sakai and George Braithwaite, according to a written history. It was home to USATT Hall of Famer Dick Evans, hosted USATT Magazine for nearly a decade, and is home to a league that has been running on the same basic rules since the 1940s.
The club location was updated in recent years, with new tables and lighting and wooden floors.
Players nationally are divided in age groups by five-year increments, and they’re ranked on a numeric rating system stolen from chess, said Cavicchio.
Rhode Island Senior Olympics is a qualifying competition for the National Senior Games Association. The local event on Oct. 23 qualified players to attend the National Senior Games to be held in Pittsburgh next June. Participants and medalists from Lincoln included Frank Breault, John Shunney and Cavicchio.
