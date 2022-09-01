PROVIDENCE – The 29th annual Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Golf Tournament, which was held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Triggs Memorial Golf Course, was again a huge success, as the tourney raised $13,150, bringing its all-time total to $331,027.

All the proceeds went to the Jimmy Fund, which is a major fundraising arm of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

