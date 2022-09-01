PROVIDENCE – The 29th annual Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Golf Tournament, which was held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Triggs Memorial Golf Course, was again a huge success, as the tourney raised $13,150, bringing its all-time total to $331,027.
All the proceeds went to the Jimmy Fund, which is a major fundraising arm of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
One hundred and twenty-four golfers competed in a best-ball format, and a tailgate barbecue was enjoyed at the Rescue Pub on the golf course at the completion of the tournament.
The winning foursome, which shared a $400 cash prize, was Jake Laverdiere, Zach Silva, James Healey, and Sebastian Tonkovich.
Laverdiere, who was a standout golfer at Lincoln High, has been on the winning foursome in the last three tournaments, and Silva was also on the winning foursome in last year’s event.
The women’s Long Drive champion was Pat St. Germain, who won $100, and the Closest to Pin winner was Mike Ramsey, who won $300.
The volunteers who assisted tournament director Gerry Forget were his wife, Beverly Forget, Thomas Forget, Mike O’Connell, Denise and Bob Forget, Carl Jetty, Roland Hudon, Lorraine Peloquin, Lorraine Nicolay, Josh Nicolay, Matt Nicolay, Jeff Forget, Luc St. Germain, Emma Grugan, Natalie Marshall, and Amy McCallum.
