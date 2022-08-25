WOONSOCKET – The rain was finally coming down on to the pavement along Cass Avenue in Woonsocket. Across the street from Kay’s Restaurant, folks gathered to honor a man who sits at a table with a boutonnière on his chest and a big smile on his face.

His name is Roger Payette, known to many as “Pee Wee.” Payette started working at Kay’s Restaurant back in 1968 when the late owner, Roger “Kay” Caron, opened the restaurant as a bar at its original location. Payette would become the manager and work at the restaurant for the next 55 years.

