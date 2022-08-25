WOONSOCKET – The rain was finally coming down on to the pavement along Cass Avenue in Woonsocket. Across the street from Kay’s Restaurant, folks gathered to honor a man who sits at a table with a boutonnière on his chest and a big smile on his face.
His name is Roger Payette, known to many as “Pee Wee.” Payette started working at Kay’s Restaurant back in 1968 when the late owner, Roger “Kay” Caron, opened the restaurant as a bar at its original location. Payette would become the manager and work at the restaurant for the next 55 years.
Back in 1968, Caron started the business in a leased space on the first floor of what was the National Club building at 1013 Cass Ave. In those days, Payette was Kay’s only employee, working full-time at the bar, as well as side jobs as an assistant hockey coach and football referee.
“Retiring after 55 years at a restaurant is, out of all things, (one of) the toughest things anyone’s going to do,” said Kay’s owner Dave Lahousse, Payette’s cousin.
Lahousse said that though Payette has not worked for him in the past couple of years, he still calls him his personal consultant.
“Six days a week, 12 hours a day he was here,” he said. “I worked for him when I was a kid. He’s not just a relative, he’s a friend, he’s a father figure, he’s a mentor.”
Payette impacted the people he met with every smile and introduction he gave, said those who gathered Monday. As Kay’s became popular back when Caron owned it, state politicians and sports figures such as Bobby Orr of the Bruins or Yvon Lambert of the Montreal Canadiens would visit.
Lambert would come to know Payette and Caron, as most of Kay’s customers were Canadiens fans. After not being able to attend Monday’s event due to having a surgery, Lambert would end up video chatting with Payette to surprise him at the end of the night at Payette’s retirement party on Monday. According to Lahousse, he hadn’t seen Payette since the 80s.
In 2015, Payette was also honored with the 2015 Stars of the Industry Lifetime Achievement Award by the Rhode Island Hospitality Association.
Deborah Payette, Pee Wee’s daughter, told The Breeze she worked at Kay’s for 16 years.
“Our whole life was going from the football field to the hockey rinks,” said Payette. Payette added that she and her brothers, James and Christopher, used to butter the rolls in the basement and clean the upstairs when they had parties. They also used to go to Kay’s after church every Sunday.
“It’s a great thing that people are recognizing what he did. He was here at the original Kay’s,” said Lisa Leblanc. She and her husband Pete attended Payette’s retirement party on Monday, sitting under the igloos that Lahousse had added across the street during the height of the pandemic. Since then, said Lahousse, Kay’s has thrived and has become even more popular than before.
“He coached me in hockey in junior high. He always talks about when he comes in, you going on the ice today or what? He is still funny, very energetic,” said Pete Leblanc, as he laughed recalling the years of impact that Payette had brought to him and his family’s life.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt also attended Monday event, as her husband Ed was coached by Payette. Baldelli-Hunt recalled a time when she was getting signatures for her nomination papers back in 2013 and went to Payette’s door. According to the mayor, he told her that he didn’t vote for women.
“He told me I was the first woman he voted for,” said the mayor.
“... After all those years with someone who has such strong beliefs and strong roots, and such a phenomenal person, it meant a lot to me,” said Baldelli-Hunt.
As Monday’s event started, Payette was crowded with friends and family. As people greeted him, he held back tears and thanked everyone for coming.
As more people poured inside the tent, with his relatives standing by his side, he found his words.
“Unbelievable. This goes back 50 something years,” he said.
Later in the evening, two street signs with the words “Roger Pee Wee Payette Way” went up across the street from Kay’s in honor of the impact that Payette has had on the community of Woonsocket.
