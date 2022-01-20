NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Lincoln High girls’ basketball team’s excellent start to its Division III season hit a speed bump last Thursday night in its showdown against North Smithfield High.
A nine-point run at the end of the first quarter by the Northmen, followed by a dismal showing offensively by the Lions in the second quarter, broke open a close game between the neighboring rivals and helped the Northmen defeat the Lions, 51-37, for their third win in a four-day span.
While the Northmen improved to 5-2 in the division, the Lions, who were two nights removed from a 47-17 victory over Blackstone Valley Prep, slipped to 4-2.
Lincoln won its first three games of the season by defeating Providence Country Day, the Times2 Academy/St. Patrick Academy/Paul Cuffee co-op team, and the Johnston/North Providence co-op squad, but after the holiday break, the Lions suffered a 36-33 loss to undefeated Toll Gate on Jan. 3 in Warwick.
The Lions also took on the Northmen on Dec. 27 in the R.I. Holiday Classic in East Greenwich and came away with a 37-34 victory, but like almost every team in the state, they have experienced breaks in their schedule because of COVID issues.
“We’ve been shut down twice for two weeks already,” Lincoln head coach Lindsay Lacey said. “Hopefully we don’t have to shut down again. We have a lot more games to go, and if we can all stay healthy and on the court at the same time, it would be great. We’ll see what happens.”
In last Thursday’s loss to the Northmen, North Smithfield’s 9-0 run gave the hosts a 17-9 lead after a quarter of play And in the second quarter, the Lions only scored one point, on a free throw by senior point guard Elliana Wu, and the Northmen were able to take a 30-10 halftime lead.
“We decided not to play basketball in the first half,” added Lacey, whose team cut its deficit to 39-27 after three quarters of play. “But in the second half, that was more our style of basketball. We won the second half. We just have to get back to fundamentals, boxing out, getting rebounds, and getting back in transition.”
Senior center Andrayah Williams, who scored five points in the first quarter, led the Lions with 13 points, while sophomore guard Lauren Cipriano scored 11 and Wu added eight. North Smithfield senior guard Calla Puccetti led a balanced scoring attack with a game-high 17 points.
“We missed a lot of layups, we missed some free throws, and then the transition points just got to us,” admitted Lacey. “I think (North Smithfield) had 20 points in that transition defense where they would just send somebody and our girls wouldn’t get back.”
In the Lions’ victory over BVP, which saw Lincoln score 31 straight points, Cipriano scored a game-high 13 points and Williams added eight.
On Wednesday night, the Lions were scheduled to host Central Falls, and on Friday at 6:30 p.m., they will drive across town for a game against Davies. Less than 24 hours later, the team will board a ferry for a 12:30 p.m. game against Block Island.
