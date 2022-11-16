PAWTUCKET – The Little Sisters of the Poor are seeking donations for their annual Turkey Drop at the Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St.
Each day from Nov. 13-19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. members say they will gratefully accept frozen turkeys to be prepared for Thanksgiving dinner and for resident meals throughout the year. For information, or for special delivery arrangements, call 401-723-4314.
The Turkey Drop used to be a one-day event, said Sister Marguerite Loughlin, but because everyone’s schedules are different these days, they opted for a week-long event so donors can choose a date and time that is convenient for them, like making a stop after their grocery run. Because of COVID, donors enter the vestibule to drop off turkeys.
“We ask them to provide their name and address so that the Sisters can properly thank them,” she said. “It’s a very busy time, and exciting time, especially for the dining/kitchen manager and staff, finding space for turkeys in the fridge and freezers.”
After Thanksgiving, the turkeys are used all year for resident meals, including turkey soup.
Loughlin said the Sisters have received an average of 200 turkeys each year for the past three years from individuals, family members, and organizations such as the Knights of Columbus. East Commerce Solutions also included the Little Sisters in its annual Turkey Run.
