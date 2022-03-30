PAWTUCKET – The YMCA of Pawtucket announced that it has strengthened its team at the MacColl YMCA with two new hires.
Ben Macksoud is the director of Family Engagement and Nick Cicerone is wearing two hats as the teen director and the assistant summer camp director.
Both men have previously held other positions at the Y before assuming their current duties. Macksoud previously was the youth sports specialist and was also a camp counselor and sports coach, while Cicerone has worked in childcare, as a camp counselor, the basketball activity lead, and the sports activity lead.
“Both Ben and Nick are dedicated and experienced members of the team here at the Y,” said Jeanine Achin, executive director of the MacColl YMCA in a news release. “In these new positions, we will continue to benefit from their talents and commitment, as they take on new leadership roles with increased responsibilities.”
Prior to joining the Y, Cicerone was an assistant manager at Maxx Fitness. He has eight years of experience in his field, which includes teen programming and summer camps. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island.
Macksoud was an official scorer for the Newport Gulls baseball team before working at the YMCA. He holds a bachelor's degree in sports management and has six years of experience in his field.
