NORTH PROVIDENCE – More senior citizens are joining senior centers at a younger age, says North Providence Mancini Center Director Linda Giorgio, and the trend is being driven in part by evolving offerings that are exactly in line with what people want.
Largely gone is the perception of senior centers being similar to hospitals or nursing homes, says Giorgio, with the popularity of exercise classes and other cutting-edge programs attracting new people all the time.
“We like to call it a country club in here,” she told The Valley Breeze.
Other senior centers have also seen this movement, she said, but much depends on the types of programs a center is offering. Like the Mancini Center, many such facilities are doing away with the word “senior” in their name.
“We don’t want to be called a senior,” Giorgio said.
Exercise is key
As for centers’ ability to draw in younger people, much depends on the programs a center is offering, said Giorgio. All have different populations, so some might target programs for a healthier lifestyle, while others target more social programs, such as cards and lunch.
“More seniors today are actually participating in the wellness classes or exercise classes,” she said.
The Mancini Center reopened after the pandemic in June of 2021, and just about everything has been back to normal for some time, said Giorgio.
“We’ve succeeded at everything that we wanted to do, and then some,” she said.
The center returned with three classes after reopening, and today it’s up to 28 total.
“When you have a high number of attendance in all your classes, that’s something to be proud of,” said Giorgio.
As she watched programs return a bit at a time, she said she noticed a piece of the puzzle still missing. The pandemic had made many members weaker and with more anxiety, she said, and as she saw them coming in with walkers, canes and wheelchairs, she realized they really needed something where they didn’t feel intimidated. Some were afraid to come due to worry about getting COVID, but others were simply reluctant because of loss of balance or suffering anxiety.
Giorgio said she decided to start adding a lot more chair classes, and the first one, ROC Steady, was very different, with a very motivated instructor getting everyone into it, with music playing and members exercising the entire hour in their chair.
“That’s exactly what I wanted. I needed to see that,” said Giorgio. “When I saw how many were coming in and engaging in the program, those are the individuals we wanted to reach, and they’re getting stronger.”
There were stroke victims who had been told they would never be able to lift their arm over their head who were able to exceed all expectations through a combination of physical therapy and the chair classes, she said.
A recent arthritis class had 49 people in it, she said.
It’s not just about what you do, said Giorgio, but how you do it.
They will soon add a Barre Fitness class, an exercise program helping balance and posture.
Newer member loves everything at Mancini Center
Janice Arsenault, who retired as school librarian at Stephen Olney Elementary School and McGuire Elementary School after 25 years, has been a member at the Mancini Center since 2018.
“I love retirement, it’s wonderful,” said the 79-year-old.
Arsenault said she’s happy to discuss her age with others, “because I look younger,” with a “robust look” about her.
The center has great exercise instructors who focus on all different parts of the body, said Arsenault, and they’re always willing to share their expertise with those in the class.
“I feel very fortunate that I happen to live in a town where they have these wonderful classes,” she said.
Though exercise is her main thing, said Arsenault, there are so many other attractive elements to being a member, including programs on health, presentations on food, and trips. Highlight trips include Lobsterfest in Newport and a schooner trip in Newport.
The Mancini Center is anything but a nursing home or hospital, said Arsenault, with special dinners also a favorite. The next dinner and dance will be for St. Patrick’s Day, she said, with another a few days later on St. Joseph’s Day.
Dinner and dancing is $15, and it’s worth every penny, said Arsenault.
“It’s just wonderful, it’s lovely,” she told The Breeze.
Treating the physical and mental
Many seniors spend a lot of time at home alone, said Arsenault, and that grew worse during the pandemic.
“The thing about being at the senior center, you not only get taken care of physically, your social needs are being taken care of also,” she said.
Those simple interactions with friends on the latest movie or local event are priceless, she said, and they love welcoming new people.
“We were new at one time,” she said.
Giorgio is always looking for something new to add, she said, and they appreciate everything she and the staff do to make them happy. She said she’s so looking forward to seeing the Edwards Twins impersonators at Lake Pearl.
She spoke after a day filled with reiki and chair massages.
“We’re so fortunate to be part of the Mancini Center,” she said.
Bingo still on hold
The one exception to things being back to normal is evening bingo, which still hasn’t returned. The reason for that is that it’s open to the public and attracts a college-age crowd, and with the population they serve, their priority is safety. With 140 people in the dining room, with handling of money a constant, they really wanted to play it safe this year while getting through the cold and flu season, she said, and then it will be wait and see.
Giorgio said they finally had their first big event back from the pandemic on Halloween, capped at 150 people and sold out. A Christmas event saw 200 people, also capped, and a picnic at Camp Meehan drew more than 200 people.
Other senior centers have brought back afternoon bingo, but if the Mancini Center is going to bring back the popular game, it’s going to be in the evening as it was before, said the director.
“Our classes are strong, our attendance is strong, why would we cancel them to bring in afternoon bingo?” she said.
Social distancing has continued, down from 14 feet originally, to 10 feet, and now 3 feet today.
“Seniors are very comfortable with that,” said Giorgio.
The dining room currently has a capacity of 72 people comfortably with the way it’s configured, she said.
Municipal department and not missing a beat
The town of North Providence reached an agreement in December of 2017 to pay off the last of the former nonprofit senior center’s bills to make way for a municipal takeover of the facility in 2018.
Mayor Charles Lombardi announced in March of 2017 that he’d be cutting $510,000 in town funding to what was then known as the Salvatore Mancini Resource and Activity Center, and the Town Council at the time voted 4-3 to back the plan.
The center in North Providence had long been seen as untouchable by some elected officials due to its perceived importance in winning local elections, but Lombardi went against that conventional wisdom when he took on spending issues at the center during his 2016 mayoral run.
The vote to cut town funding came after three years of back-and-forth on various questions surrounding the senior center’s budget and spending, with Lombardi and council members repeatedly expressing frustration at the lack of information provided by the former operators.
Lombardi has previously noted how much better he feels now that the center operates under town control, including more classes being offered for less money or even free, allowing seniors on limited budgets to do more of what they want.
Membership is a deal
When the center first reopened, membership was around 600, and that number soon doubled, said Giorgio. The annual fee is $10 for North Providence residents, $15 for non-residents.
“We definitely have come a long way,” she said. “We’re trying to be more innovative and think outside the box.”
People come to the Mancini Center from all over Rhode Island, says Giorgio, and especially younger seniors typically go from senior center to senior center where they’re members based on what they like about each, from trips and classes to food offerings and amenities.
The center is planning some upcoming informational sessions that would interest the broader public and let them see firsthand what it’s all about, said Giorgio. So many people live in town who don’t even realize what’s offered here, and some don’t come because they never truly believe they’ll become a senior. Once they come, most are convinced.
“You can’t beat the price,” said Giorgio, adding that the two parking lots at the Mancini Center are almost always full, which is a good problem to have.
Not everyone wants the full daily experience, she said, and that’s perfectly fine. One group of guys comes in for a few games of pool, then leaves for lunch.
“Everyone has their thing,” she said.
