NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield High girls' basketball team picked up three victories in a four-day stretch on its home court and capped its wonderful week on Thursday night by posting a 51-37 victory over Lincoln High in their Division III matchup at the Northmen's gymnasium.
The Northmen hosted Narragansett on Monday and rolled to a 52-33 win, and after they cruised to a 62-37 victory over Providence Country Day the following night, they raised their D-III record to 5-2 with their decision over the Lions.
The Northmen had faced the Lions on Dec. 27 in the R.I. Holiday Classic in East Greenwich and suffered a 37-34 loss, but in the rematch, "we started out in the press and quickly saw that it wasn't working, so we pulled it back," N.S. head coach Ariana DiPaola said. "I was really proud of the girls because they were down a little bit, but they played through it with good intensity."
The lead would flip-flop throughout the first half of the first quarter, but the Northmen went on a 9-0 run to finish the quarter with a 17-9 lead. The Northmen then limited the Lions to just a point in the second quarter and rolled into halftime with a 30-10 command.
After three quarters of play, the Northmen lead shrank to 39-27, but they ended up scoring 12 of the fourth quarter's first 18 points and never looked back.
Senior guard Calla Puccetti led the Northmen with 17 points; Meg Masi scored 11 points, Sadie Crozier added 10, and Laura Matchett had nine points and played well in the paint.
"That's what I love about this team," DiPaola said. "When people prep for us and think there's one person to shut down, (they realize) we have five scorers on the floor. Hats off to them; they put a lot of work in practice and they earned (the win)."
In the victory over Narragansett, Puccetti hit five three-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points and Masi added 11, and in the win over PCD, the Northmen received 18 points from Matchett, 15 from Crozier, and 11 from Puccetti.
The good news for the Northmen is that they aren't in action until next Monday night, as they will visit the Times2 Academy/St. Patrick Academy/Paul Cuffee co-op squad in Providence. Their next game after that isn't until four nights later at Toll Gate.
"We saw on Tuesday that the kids were very tired," DiPaola said. "Today, we were hoping for a reset. We did a little bit of both, we still ran the floor and we hit some on the outside, but tomorrow is a good rest today."
