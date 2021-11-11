SMITHFIELD – Overtime playoff games have not been kind to the North Smithfield High boys’ soccer team during the past few seasons, but last Friday night, the Northmen were able to advance to the Division II semifinals by defeating a tough opponent in the extra session.
An evenly-matched quarterfinal-round showdown against Pilgrim High saw the Northmen break a scoreless tie in the first five-minute OT session on a penalty kick from senior tri-captain Cam Reynolds and hold on for a 1-0 victory at Smithfield High School’s Boyle Athletic Complex.
The 3rd-seeded Northmen, who improved to 11-1-4 with their win over the 6th-seeded Patriots (10-4-3), returned to action on Wednesday night, visiting Mount Hope (12-1-3) in a semifinal-round contest on the Huskies’ campus. Both teams had battled to a 1-1 draw in their regular-season finale on Oct. 29 in Bristol.
A victory by the Northmen would send them to Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. championship game at Cranston Stadium and their third trip to the finals in the last four seasons.
The game, which was held in Smithfield because the Northmen’s refurbished turf field is currently being rolled out, was a highly competitive one. With under two minutes to go, both sophomore Aidan Bienvenue and senior tri-captain Nicholas Decelles had their chances to find the back of the net, but Pilgrim keeper Austin Kilduff was there to stop both players.
That set the stage for overtime, which did not sit well with Northmen head coach Eric Korytkowski. Not only did his team lose the 2018 and ‘19 championship games in double overtime, but in 2017, the Northmen also lost in OT in the D-II quarterfinals.
“When we went to overtime, I was like, ‘I am the worst overtime coach in history,’” said Korytkowski, whose team had suffered its loss to Pilgrim, 1-0, on Sept. 17 at the North Smithfield Elementary School’s complex. “I was like, ‘No.’ But I just wanted the game to be decided in OT – I didn’t want it to go to PKs. But it was a heck of a game. Both teams had crazy chances.”
“But it feels good to be on the other side of one of these wins,” he added. “It really does.”
The opening stages of the first overtime period saw the Northmen take a corner kick that sailed wide of the net, and the Patriots try to strike with a free kick that North Smithfield junior keeper Sam Beauchemin caught.
Bienvenue also crossed a pass by the goal, but there was no one to receive it, and sophomore Joshua Neves quickly took a shot that Kilduff grabbed. Less than a minute later, Bienvenue broke out again, but this time was taken down in the box. Reynolds then took the PK and fired it past Kilduff for the eventual game-winning goal.
“Cam has picked up a lot of the trash for us this year where Aidan’s made some great moves and got taken down in the box,” Korytkowski added. “I don’t even have to ask Cam – he’s up there and knows what’s going on. He trusts his shot and he knows where to go with it.”
The second overtime period continued to be physical. Pilgrim had a corner kick, and with less than two minutes to play, the Patriots took a free kick, but neither attempt got past Beauchemin.
“Sammy Beauchemin stood on his head,” Korytkowski said of his goalie, who has seven shutouts this season. “It was just an unbelievable game for him.”
As for reaching the semifinals, “when I took this job seven years ago, if you would have told me I would have made one semifinal game, I would have said, ‘At this small school, playing in Division II? No way,’” Korytkowski said. “But to be back now three times in four years, and one of the last four teams playing next week, it’s just an unbelievable feeling. And it’s a credit to the school, the community, the parents, and my coaching staff.”
