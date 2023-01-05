CUMBERLAND – After losing to Lincoln in the first round of the 49th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic, the Woonsocket High boys’ basketball team appeared to be on its way to another loss in its consolation game against Tolman last Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center.

But the Villa Novans, who were down by a 15-7 score after a quarter of play and 30-26 at halftime, battled back in the second half to top the Tigers, 59-49, and pick up their second victory of the season.

