Woonsocket junior forward Andre Bell, left, gets ready to sink a shot next to Tolman junior guard Malik Gelinas, #0, Woonsocket junior guard Daunte Melton, #4, and Tolman senior guard Julian Baker, #2, during the consolation game of last week’s Roadshow Holiday Classic at Cumberland High. Bell scored a game-high 15 points to help Woonsocket beat Tolman, 59-49.
Woonsocket junior forward Andre Bell shows off the trophy he received for earning a spot on the All-Tournament team at last week’s 49th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic.
Tolman senior guard Chris Berrios Morales stays inbounds as he gets ready to drive to the hoop last Wednesday in the consolation game of the 49th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic. Woonsocket defeated Tolman, 59-49. The Tigers are back in action on Thursday with a 7 p.m. game in Warwick against Pilgrim.
Tolman High senior guard Jaiden Perry brings the ball toward the sideline as he is guarded by Woonsocket High junior guard Juelz Stengel during last Wednesday night’s consolation game of the 49th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center. The Novans defeated the Tigers, 59-49.
Breeze photo by Kayla Panu
CUMBERLAND – After losing to Lincoln in the first round of the 49th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic, the Woonsocket High boys’ basketball team appeared to be on its way to another loss in its consolation game against Tolman last Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center.
But the Villa Novans, who were down by a 15-7 score after a quarter of play and 30-26 at halftime, battled back in the second half to top the Tigers, 59-49, and pick up their second victory of the season.
Last week’s come-from-behind win was “fantastic, considering we’ve lost three games in a row,” Woonsocket head coach Dennis Harmon said. “It feels great. It’s something that I’ve been preaching to these guys the past three games is that all it takes is one win. That happened tonight for us.”
The Novans, who entered this week with a 1-3 mark in Division I play and an overall record of 2-5, took on a tough D-II team in the Tigers, who were the tournament’s defending champions, but amazingly, last won their title in 2019. This tourney was not played in 2020, and because there was a COVID issue with Lincoln before last year’s finals with the Novans, a championship game was not played. Only the consolation game took place, and the Tigers topped the Clippers, 56-50.
Woonsocket, which 24 hours earlier, had lost its tournament opener to the eventual champion, Lincoln, 61-45, quickly overtook the Tigers in the third quarter. After junior guard Daunte Melton got a steal and junior forward Andre Bell, who was selected to the All-Tournament team, hit a three-pointer to make it a one-point game, senior center Abdoulaye Kourouma and junior guard Juelz Stengel scored to give the Novans a 33-30 lead.
The Novans, who received a game-high 15 points from Bell and 13 from junior Antonio Delgado, held on for the rest of the quarter and carried a 41-39 lead into the fourth quarter. The Tigers put up a fight and regained the lead one more time, but could not hold on.
“We got beat by a D-II team last night, a very good D-II shooting team,” Harmon said about his team’s loss to Lincoln. “I don’t look at divisions so much as I look at the team we are playing on the court. Anybody can beat anybody on any given night. But we had a good day of practice today, and we switched up the lineup with a few guys, which is what we needed.”
This season’s squad has been led by what Harmon called “the three-headed monster” of senior forward Aarik Webster, Melton, and Bell, and Kourouma “is starting a little bit to find his feet,” added Harmon. “And another couple of juniors, Antonio Delgado and Juelz Stengel, were the guys we put in tonight and really mixed it up a little bit.”
As for the tournament, Harmon said he was not only happy to see his team get a win, but also glad to have his players not sit idle over the holidays, saying that this tournament always falls at the perfect time of the season. The Novans also drove to Cumberland last Saturday afternoon to play a non-league game against one of the D-III’s top teams, Blackstone Valley Prep, but suffered a 55-48 loss.
“You don’t want to have a lull during the holidays,” said Harmon, whose team hosted Barrington on Tuesday night and will travel to Smithfield for its next game on Thursday at 7 p.m. “We always play in this tournament and against BVP, so we get three games. It helps get us ready for D-I.”
Harmon said his team’s goals going forward are “to stay healthy and play just like we played (against Tolman). I think getting a win helps, and I think these guys know their roles and responsibilities and are very comfortable, and that will help us going forward.”
