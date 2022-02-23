BRISTOL – There must be something in the water inside the pool of Roger Williams University’s Aquatic Center.
Two years after breaking nine school records at the weekend-long divisional meet, including eight that helped the girls’ squad capture the Division III championship, the North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams were back in Bristol last weekend, competing in the D-II meet.
And the Cougars picked up where they left off from that magical 2020 weekend by setting six more school records and watching their boys’ and girls’ squads end up placing fourth in the team standings of their respective meets.
“I am incredibly proud of both teams for their performance this weekend,” admitted NP head coach Crystal Bozigian. “We went into this weekend with hopes of new school records, medals, and best times, and we accomplished those goals.”
It was truly an exciting weekend for the Cougars, especially when it came to rewriting their record books. Last year’s COVID-shortened season, which saw teams compete in virtual dual meets and a bracket-style tournament for the divisional title, saw neither team break any records, but during this past dual-meet season, they were able to establish two.
“No one had swam at their pre-COVID (2020) times all season,” added Bozigian, “but if records are to going to be broken, it’s going to happen at the divisions, with talent up and down the pool pushing you to your limits.”
Last Saturday afternoon’s boys’ meet saw junior Nicolas Camacho put together a meet to treasure. Not only did he capture the 50-yard freestyle in a school-record time of 23.17 seconds, but he also teamed up with senior Oscar Camacho, junior Taj Wehbe, and sophomore Jayden Ortiz on the 200-yard freestyle relay team that also struck gold and broke a school record with a time of 1:36.53.
Camacho’s time in the 50-yard freestyle broke one of the program’s oldest records, which was set by Mitch Vieira in 2010, by only .05 of a second. And that time helped him produce one of the meet’s most exciting finishes, as he nipped the runner-up finisher, Moses Brown senior Robert Pimentel, by 0.8 of a second.
Camacho’s record “is especially exciting because he has worked so hard and with such focus to drop time in the event that has some of the smallest wiggle room to change,” added Bozigian.
The freestyle relay team, meanwhile, broke a two-year-old record by 1.97 seconds. The Camacho brothers, who were on that 2020 relay team, Ortiz, and Wehbe also joined forces to place third in the meet-opening 200-yard medley relay race in a time of 1:48.74.
Wehbe also scored 34 points by placing second in the 100-yard butterfly in 58.11 seconds and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:30.21, and tacking on third places were Ortiz in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.85) and Nicolas Camacho in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.77).
Also grabbing top-six finishes for the boys were Ortiz in the 50-yard freestyle (4th place, 24.54 seconds), Oscar Camacho in the 100-yard backstroke (5th, 1:04.37), and junior Nicandro Pistacchio in the 200-yard individual medley (6th, 2:25.83).
Twenty-four hours later, the girls’ squad made its splash at Roger Williams by breaking four school records, and senior co-captains Andrea Cortes and Cassie Russo each had a say in three of them.
Cortes took second place in the 50-yard (26.02 seconds) and 500-yard (5:44.22) freestyle events, and her time in the 500 topped her school record, which she set last month, by 0.4 of a second. And Russo placed third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.51) and 100-yard butterfly (1:03.08), and her time in the butterfly broke Cortes’ two-year-old record in that event by a mere 0.01 of a second.
“Andrea and Cassie are all over our record board,” reported Bozigian. “They keep rewriting that board and setting the bar higher for the next group of athletes. I owe a lot of our program’s growth and success to these two seniors, who made our team contenders and propelled us up into Division II.”
Cortes and Russo also teamed up with juniors Autumn Card and Christine Pietkiewicz to take second in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:57.55 and third in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:57.03, and those times also broke two-year-old school records. That quartet owned the old medley relay record of 1:58.05, and Cortes, Russo, and Pietkiewicz were also on the freestyle team that clocked the old record of 3:58.93.
“The relay teams on both the girls’ and boys’ team’s are a great combination of talented swimmers and even better young men and women,” said Bozigian. “We knew our relays had great chances for records, but the individual records were up in the air.”
Card also finished second in the 200-yard I.M. (2:22.87) and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke (1:13.68), and Pietkiewicz was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (59.77 seconds) and fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.61).
Those four swimmers, the Camacho brothers, senior Matt Bourke, Wehbe, Ortiz, and Pistacchio will return to action at the state championship meet on Saturday, March 5, at Brown University.
