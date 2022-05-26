CUMBERLAND – A newly acquired grant will fund upgrades to the Diamond Hill Park Pump Track as well as installation of an obstacle course, renovated lawn area and drainage improvements, accessible path, and benches and bike racks.
Gov. Dan McKee and other state officials last week announced the awarding of $100,000 to Cumberland for the project, part of $4.1 million in matching grants to 13 communities to develop or renovate local outdoor recreational facilities.
It’s another grant secured in part through the efforts of grant writer Lisa Andoscia.
The “rec grant” program is the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s most popular, with three times as many requests for funding, 53, as projects obtaining funding in this grant cycle.
Projects are funded by green bonds, which are submitted to the Rhode Island General Assembly as part of the Governor’s proposed budget, and if included in the enacted budget, put to the voters as a referendum question on the ballot every two years. Historically, these measures pass overwhelmingly, with the 2021 green bond garnering nearly 80 percent of the vote statewide.
“Investments in recreational facilities tie our communities together and are integral to both physical and mental health and well-being,” said McKee. “This is why I included a budget article proposing a $38 million Green Economy and Clean Water bond that will capitalize future local recreation spending in my fiscal year 2023 budget. Providing the funds to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to connect with nature, recreate, and exercise are central to our quality of life.”
A pump track, by definition, is a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden completely by riders pumping, or generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedaling or pushing.
Sen. Ryan Pearson, of District 19, Cumberland and Lincoln, also made an announcement on the funding
“Diamond Hill Park is a treasured recreation area in Cumberland, and this grant will improve a heavily utilized mountain biking pump track that was built by volunteers to allow for skill development before hitting the more advanced trails in the park,” said Pearson. “Over the years, the pump track has suffered from general wear and tear and is in desperate need of rehabilitation. I am extremely gratified that the DEM awarded this grant to Cumberland to improve a facility that is enjoyed by so many.”
The project will include the design of a new dirt course and pump track facility. A portion of the facility will be within the footprint of the existing course, with a slight expansion to the east. It will include grading the area to create berms, jumps and rolls suitable for all ages.
“The COVID-19 public health crisis has put an even sharper focus on the importance of public recreation areas and open spaces,” said RIDEM Director Terrence Gray. “We all cherish local parks, places to stroll, courts and fields on which to play sports, and inviting outdoor havens where families and friends can recreate and relax. DEM is very pleased to support communities in meeting their priorities for local outdoor recreation.”
