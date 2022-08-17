PAWTUCKET – At an Aug. 12 groundbreaking ceremony full of plenty of positive pronouncements on the future of Pawtucket’s waterfront, officials celebrated the ceremonial start of construction on a new soccer stadium at Tidewater Landing.
Significant work has been done on the site to this point, and workers are expected back there this week as construction gets going in earnest.
Gov. Dan McKee and other state and local officials joined representatives from Fortuitous Partners to break ground last Friday on phase one of Tidewater Landing off Taft Street. Phase one of the mixed-use riverfront development project, located on the Pawtucket River, includes a professional soccer stadium and entertainment venue, where officials say there will be a host of events in addition to soccer, including concerts.
Speaking to critics of the project, which was revised to move state funds into the stadium itself instead of surrounding development, McKee said those people should “wake up” to what this gateway project located next to I-95 will mean for Pawtucket and the state as a whole.
The hundreds of people who attended the groundbreaking, including public officials from Pawtucket, Central Falls and elsewhere, union leaders, members of the press and some local youth sports groups, were asked to don hardhats and neon vests for the ceremony in the work zone. Commemorative mini soccer balls were handed out at the end.
Brett Johnson, of developer Fortuitous Partners, said Pawtucket has long been home to the world’s game of soccer.
“We are proud to build a venue that will once again gather Rhode Islanders together to chant, cheer and stand for a club of their own,” he said. “We will be one of the most respected clubs in North America and serve as champions for Rhode Islanders, on and off the pitch. But our legacy will go beyond the game, and truly be what we are building together with the city of Pawtucket and state of Rhode Island in Tidewater Landing, a catalyst project for all who live here.”
Johnson referenced the PawSox previously abandoning Pawtucket and the state as he shared the commitment by Fortuitous Partners to bring back a professional team that every Rhode Islander can be proud of. He said the first home match will be played here in early 2024, and thanked the many people who stayed true to the goal of building a soccer stadium and surrounding development here, calling it a “giant step forward.”
He noted that the Tidewater site has been vacant for nearly 50 years. After decades of industrial use dating back to 1881, Rhode Island Energy invested millions to remediate the brownfield site to be leased to the developer, opening up the land for public use and economic activity.
The full project, to be financed by an expected investment of more than $284 million in Pawtucket, will be built in multiple phases on two sites totaling 25 acres on both sides of the Pawtucket River.
Johnson said the team will soon be revealing its official name, colors, and crest, but this is about so much more than soccer, he emphasized, including 500 units of needed housing.
“With strong taxpayer protections, this project is going to spur economic development and momentum in Pawtucket and across Rhode Island,” said McKee.
The anchor of the development is a 10,000-seat stadium that will be the home pitch to Rhode Island’s new United Soccer League (USL) Championship club. The stadium will be the flagship venue for sports and entertainment in Rhode Island, according to those behind it.
“Pawtucket’s history has long been synonymous with innovation and jobs; now so will our present and future,” said Mayor Donald Grebien. “We will be able to take 25 acres of our riverfront and bring it to life, to be a place and destination for our entire state to gather and enjoy the best of Rhode Island for generations to come.”
This starts with a stadium, he said, and ends with needed housing, retail and extensive recreation space for residents to enjoy.
McKee said he understands that there’s some controversy around this project, but he said politics is by nature controversial, and he refused to be the governor who turned his back on the city of Pawtucket. He cited “strong taxpayer protections” in the revised stadium deal. This project is about jobs and helping a city that has been left behind, he said.
The riverfront stadium will be home to an expansion USL Championship men’s professional soccer club. As the largest professional soccer organization in North America, the USL is shaping the future of soccer with the only youth-to-pro pathway for both women and men, stated a news release from the governor’s office. USL Championship sits atop the men’s pathway with 27 clubs competing in 2022. Rhode Island plans to begin USL Championship play in 2024 and compete in the annual Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, which was first held in Pawtucket in 1914 in front of more than 8,000 attendees at Coates Field.
“Rhode Island has played a vital role in the history of soccer in America, and now it is poised to play an important role in shaping the game’s future here,” said COO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis.
Papadakis said soccer is unique in that the soundtrack to the game is entirely provided by the fans. He said each game here will be like a two-hour commercial on ESPN for Pawtucket and Rhode Island.
More and more when young people are asked about quality of life related to where they want to live, they’re listing sports venues as “must-haves,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.