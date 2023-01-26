Joe Paquin gives a recent group tour of the Electromagnetic Pinball Museum and Restoration in Pawtucket. The arcade has seen a steady increase of visitors, drawn by both a fascination with pinball and the museum’s $10 cover charge.
PAWTUCKET – It’s been a year of transition to new ideas and frontiers, but an old favorite, the venerable pinball machine, has still managed to regain a foothold in the public eye.
Over the weekend, the International Flipper Pinball Association held the 8th annual IFPA State Championship Series finale, with 7,700 tournaments and leagues taking place from coast to coast and more than 21,000 players competing to earn spots in the final field and earn a share of a $170,000 prize pool.
Emily Rose, co-owner of the Electromagnetic Pinball Museum and Restoration at 881 Main St. in Pawtucket, was one of those who competed at the women’s state finals at PizzaJ in Providence (Instagram: @pvd_pinball). Rose said it’s been so wonderful to see interest in pinball take off so much in recent months, and it’s not just on the competitive level, but on the creative and casual ones as well.
“From when we started, we’re getting more local people into it,” she said. “It’s exciting.”
Pinball always seemed to be on the verge of dying, Rose said, especially with the advent of video games. It was pushed to the side when video games became cool within arcades, said Rose, but that’s been reversed, and pinball is often what’s bringing people in again.
Mortal Kombat and all those older video games can be re-created at home, said Rose, but there’s no replicating the feel of a real and full-sized pinball machine unless you have one.
“We like pinball because it’s real, it’s experiential,” she said. People love that they’re seeing something so special from their childhood that they haven’t seen since that childhood, and they’re now experiencing it again with their children, said Rose.
“Everybody loves pinball,” she declared.
Pinball is like Pac-Man and all those other games people thought would die, she said, and it’s heartwarming to see people find common ground around such old-time fun activities at a time when there’s so much polarization and relationships breaking apart.
The Breeze reported last summer that the Electromagnetic Pinball Museum had quadrupled its pinball machine collection in its first year, and now the state’s unofficial pinball headquarters has seen foot traffic follow as well.
The museum aspect of what they do, taking visitors on an exploration of machines inside and out, helps people realize that there’s not just one aspect of pinball.
“There’s a little bit of history, the art, you don’t just have to like video games to understand it,” Rose said.
The museum where people can come and pay $10 to play as long as they want has probably seen an uptick between 30 and 35 percent from their first year of being open. Last year, Rose said, January and February were dead, but January so far has seen a significant number of birthday parties booked and maintained a consistent flow of people.
With the staffing they now have in place, they’re able to offer more with museum tours, she said, particularly during the week. They’ve also figured out how to schedule tours instead of just doing the quick walk-through before people play, she said, so there’s a bit more depth to the experience. Their volunteer program has also doubled, with up to six people coming in to help out with the exhibits.
“The allure of pinball and the challenge of controlling the movements of a 2 1/4-inch silver sphere has captured the attention and interest of men, women and children around the globe,” stated a release prior to last Saturday’s pinball championships. “There are now (more than) 95,000 ranked players who are showcasing their individual skills in more than 8,400 different events and leagues being staged annually. And these numbers keep increasing at a dramatic rate.”
