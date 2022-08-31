PAWTUCKET – The return of the Dragon Boat Races and Taiwan Day Festival offers a day full of food, entertainment, and exciting racing along the Pawtucket River.
The free to attend event is this Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Pier, 50 Tim Healey Way, Pawtucket. Parking can be found at 100 Main St. and 167 Roosevelt Ave. A shuttle bus will start at 7 a.m. and will take attendees between parking locations and Festival Pier.
The festival was canceled for the past two years due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Blackstone Valley Tourism Council Marketing Director James Toomey said teams are excited to return to the races, which draws thousands of spectators to the city in a regular year.
“We have 26 teams that are with us this year,” Toomey said.
Starting at 9 a.m., racers will compete in heats of three teams at a time to complete the race in the best time. Racers must grab a flag floating on a buoy in the water before crossing the finish line. If they miss the flag they get an added time penalty.
Dragon boats are human-powered watercraft adorned with decorative Chinese dragon heads and tails. The ritual of racing the boats began centuries ago in China and has grown in popularity in the United States during recent decades. The Pawtucket Dragon Boat Races use fiberglass Taiwanese-style dragon boats gifted from Taiwan, the Republic of China.
Six of the boats used in the races were gifted to the city in 2019. The colorful boats, which are valued at $120,000 combined and cost $8,000 to transport from a manufacturer to Rhode Island, were donated to the city from Taiwan.
The race length is approximately 1,000 feet, or just over 300 meter, along Festival Pier. Races are broken into different divisions for amateur/corporate teams, and club teams. Two club teams currently exist in Rhode Island: Century Dragon Boat Club and Ocean State Dragon Boat out of Providence.
Around noon, after the races are underway, Taiwanese entertainment will kick off under the pier tent. Events will include Taiwanese arts and crafts tables, Lion dancers, Yo-Yo performances, interactive games and activities, food trucks, a 2 p.m. dumpling eating contest, and more. A race awards ceremony will be held at 4 p.m.
“The dumpling eating contest is probably just as popular as the races themselves,” Toomey said. “... We’ve had some pretty impressive showings over the years.”
Competitors can sign up, in male or female divisions, to try and eat as many dumplings as possible in just one-minute. The winner will receive one round-trip plane ticket to Taiwan, courtesy of EVA Air.
The event is hosted by the City of Pawtucket, the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston. Lilian Hung, Deputy Director of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Boston, said their organization “appreciates very much the kind support of the people and government of Pawtucket toward the festival.”
“Over the years, the city of Pawtucket has invested over $2 million dollars to improve the race site, demonstrating its commitment to the festival, which is vital to ensure its success,” Hung said in an email to the Breeze. “In addition, through the event, we hope to help promote Pawtucket, the birthplace of American industry and the first water powered cotton mill, and bring more tourists and business to this great historical city.”
