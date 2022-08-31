Pawtucket Dragon Boat Races

Participants in Dragon Boat Races rush along the water of the Seekonk River next to Festival Pier in Pawtucket.

 Contributed photo by Blackstone Valley Tourism Council

PAWTUCKET – The return of the Dragon Boat Races and Taiwan Day Festival offers a day full of food, entertainment, and exciting racing along the Pawtucket River.

The free to attend event is this Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Pier, 50 Tim Healey Way, Pawtucket. Parking can be found at 100 Main St. and 167 Roosevelt Ave. A shuttle bus will start at 7 a.m. and will take attendees between parking locations and Festival Pier.

