In-game action
The competition is intense at the Midnight Basketball game at Payne Park in Pawtucket on July 21.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

PAWTUCKET – For the last five years, Pawtucket’s Midnight Basketball League has used the power of sports to bring youth from across the city together, curbing area crime in the process.

The local, late-night league is led by Coach Larry Holloway and his wife, Erin. The midnight league, which has roughly 100 men and 50 women between 18 to 35 years old, was started in 2016 and is played each summer on the outdoor courts at Payne Park, 225 West Ave. In the event of inclement weather, teams will play indoors at the YMCA on Summer Street.

