PAWTUCKET – For the last five years, Pawtucket’s Midnight Basketball League has used the power of sports to bring youth from across the city together, curbing area crime in the process.
The local, late-night league is led by Coach Larry Holloway and his wife, Erin. The midnight league, which has roughly 100 men and 50 women between 18 to 35 years old, was started in 2016 and is played each summer on the outdoor courts at Payne Park, 225 West Ave. In the event of inclement weather, teams will play indoors at the YMCA on Summer Street.
“We have a lot of talented ballplayers,” Holloway said.
The midnight league summer season consists of about 10 weeks’ worth of games, played on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30 to about 11 p.m. from June into August. This season concluded with an awards night on July 31, where players received titles for Best Offensive or Defensive Player, Most Valuable Player, sportsmanship awards, and more. The men’s and women’s championship games were held Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Speaking with The Valley Breeze while players warmed up for a late July game, Holloway said the midnight league was started in 2016 after a spike in street crime in the area of Payne Park. The evening games are intended to help keep youth and young adult members occupied, off the streets, and out of potential criminal activity for the evening.
“It has shown, over the years, just for a short period of time while the games are going on Tuesday and Thursday nights, crime has been down in the city,” Holloway said. “We’re giving them some activity to do during that time, and the little that we do helps.”
According to data provided by the Pawtucket Police Department, there was an uptick in calls for police response in the surrounding area of Payne Park starting in 2013 and peaking after a wave of crime, including larcenies, fights, and breaking and entering during the summer of 2016.
This uptick in crime is what inspired the league’s founding in 2016, according to Holloway. Police records show call rates dropped from a total of 1,484 in 2016 to 1,449 in 2017, to as low as 1,133 in 2018. They rose again in 2019, to 1,374, and again in 2021, to 1,391.
However, records show an all time low in calls so far in 2022. There have only been 675 calls to the area of Payne Park this summer, with 333 calls in June and 342 calls in July. This compares to the previous low of 372 calls and 364 calls in June and July of 2018.
The league games don’t just keep the younger male and female players entertained. The whole community comes together for the games with neighbors and members of the Pawtucket Police Department alike stopping by to watch the talented athletes each week.
“We are extremely thankful for all that Coach Larry and his team have done for our Pawtucket community,” Mayor Donald Grebien said. “He has used the power of sports, specifically basketball, to bring youth across our city together. He is much more than a coach, he is a mentor to young men and women who oftentimes may not have options to play sports and interact with others without the Pawtucket Midnight Basketball League. “
While some midnight players are from outside the city, Holloway said more than 80 percent are Pawtucket residents. Grebien, whose administration helps sponsor and support the purchase of league jerseys each summer, said Holloway, “has created a cycle of helping our youth and having them continue to help others,” and many participants often come back to watch or help out because of his mentorship.
“We look forward to supporting Larry well into the future in order to provide this much needed assistance for our children,” Grebien said. “I am fortunate to call him a great friend and partner.”
Holloway, known as Coach Larry by most, was inducted into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame in 2019 for “using sports to improve the lives of many youths needing help to cope with troubles and to teach them the values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.” Holloway’s accomplishments include establishing Pawtucket Hoops, a basketball program providing children from families with limited incomes to play basketball on the costly Amateur Athletic Union competitive level. He also founded Pawtucket Summer Basketball at courts on Smithfield Avenue in addition to being the director of the adult Pawtucket Midnight League.
