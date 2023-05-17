PAWTUCKET – Work on a new professional soccer stadium continues daily, say representatives for Fortuitous Partners, with $27 million invested into starting and advancing the project to date.
Dan Kroeber, director of development for Fortuitous, updated the City Council on the project last week, noting that “Tidewater Stadium is taking shape and the foundational outline for the future home of Rhode Island FC is clearly visible.”
“To date, Fortuitous has invested significant private capital into the development and construction is moving forward every day,” he said.
Fortuitous authorized a series of contracts with Dimeo Construction last November totaling $22 million of work on the stadium.
Kroeber said Dimeo has installed about 50 percent of foundations, as well as under-slab plumbing, electrical and mechanical utilities, procured the mill order for structural steel, and now has subcontractors fabricating the steel for the project.
“Work would not have started or advanced to this level if there were not complete confidence in the full capital stack being raised,” he said, addressing recent concerns about the private investment stack not being completed by previously projected timeframes. “The process remains ongoing, and there is a pathway for completion in the near future.”
City Councilor Mark Wildenhain last week thanked Kroeber for his written update, and asked him to come for an in-person update in July, so officials get a better sense of where the project stands.
Following news in late March that public borrowing of $27 million toward the 10,000-seat stadium would be put on hold due to uncertain financial conditions, many residents assumed that the stadium work would be put on hold, with people often expressing surprise in public forums that the development is progressing, but officials all along insisted that this was not a hurdle that couldn’t be overcome, and that they expected financing to eventually be finalized.
A spokesperson for the team said this week that there is no update yet on when there might be a closing on public financing of the project.
Officials have said that no public dollars have been invested into it at this point as they await finalization of financing.
An initial financing plan last year broke down amid the international financial situation, and team and city officials went back to the state to eventually secure additional financing for the project, a narrowly approved move that proved very controversial.
Estimates have taxpayer contributions to the stadium at about $45.5 million, but interest costs push those figures close to $60 million. The net private investment of nearly $80 million in the stadium has been heralded as the largest figure ever for a minor league stadium to this point.
The project also includes retail and housing components, as well as public riverfront amenities. The public financing aspects of the project are relying on tax revenues from development around the stadium to make it all work.
In his update, Kroeber, said the new team headquarters and team store at 175 Main St. has been remodeled and branded, and they’ve hired several key executive team members and are prepared to hire an additional 30 staff members this year for the inaugural season in 2024.
“Rhode Island FC has put down roots in Pawtucket and looks forward to contributing to the vibrancy of the city and community in the months and years to follow,” he said.
Kroeber said the company recently received proposals from land surveyors for surveying services for the on-site and off-site infrastructure improvements, and they’re in the process of issuing a request for proposals for professional design services for all public and private infrastructure improvements, including a new pedestrian bridge over the Pawtucket River, off-site roadway improvements, riverwalk and park design, and building design.
