REHOBOTH, Mass. – A battle of undefeated girls’ tennis teams, and a possible preview of Saturday’s Division III championship match, did not go St. Raphael Academy’s way last Wednesday afternoon, as the Lincoln School shut out the Saints, 7-0, at the Faxon Farm’s courts.
It was the Saints’ final match of their regular season, and that loss dropped them to 15-1. Despite not coming home with their first unbeaten regular season since 1990, the Saints tied their program’s 2004 record for the most regular-season victories, and head coach Scott Corain was still happy with the final outcome.
“It’s still good and definitely unexpected,” Corain said of his team’s record. “It’s a great season. A lot of schools would want to be in the same position, so I’ll take it.”
“This is not an every year thing,” added Corain. “It’s great and the kids have worked hard all year. We’ve had a lot of close matches that have been 4-3 (victories) and were fortunate to have gone our way. And we’re looking forward to going into (this week’s playoffs).”
The Saints, who will be the second seed in the D-III playoffs, were scheduled to host 7th-seeded Pilgrim on Tuesday afternoon at Vets Park, with that winner battling either 3rd-seeded Toll Gate or 6th-seeded Central in the semifinals. The finals will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Slater Park.
The Lynx, which wrapped up their 16-0 regular season last Thursday with a 7-0 victory over Coventry that was their 13th shutout of the season, were too much for the Saints to handle in last week’s showdown. They jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead by capturing the first and third singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores and the second doubles match, 6-1, 6-1.
Corain said that he knew the match against the Lynx was going to be a tough one, especially since they were playing a squad that had spent the past three seasons in D-II and played in D-I from 2003-17, so going into the match, he put no pressure on his players.
“I told (the players) to basically just go out there, have fun, and see what you can do,” he added. “I knew that (the Lincoln School) were going to be tough, and it’s evident that they are very good, so I told them to just battle hard and see what happens.”
The Saints’ top player was sophomore Alexys Tavares, who played well despite losing her second singles by 6-4, 6-3 scores. Also turning in a solid effort was the Saints’ first doubles team of senior Blessy Monte de Ramos and sophomore Brianna Reynolds, which suffered a 6-3, 6-2 defeat. Both Tavares and the first doubles team own 12-4 records.
“I think we’ve improved in all areas (over the course of the season),” Corain added. “I think our singles have been fairly consistent from the get-go and our doubles teams have really improved each game. We’ve been working on the little things in practice, and we’re just going out and executing.”
As for the playoffs, “it’s going to be a tough battle,” Corain said. “Anything can happen, so we have to get ready and prepare for whoever we play.”
