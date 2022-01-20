SMITHFIELD – Three days after turning in a strong performance in a 6-4 loss to undefeated La Salle Academy, the Smithfield High boys’ hockey team returned to its home ice on Monday afternoon and posted a 3-2 victory over Cumberland High that raised their young Division I record to 2-1-1.
The Sentinels scored twice in the opening period and extended their lead to 3-0 in the second, but they needed to survive a comeback by the Clippers, who despite their 1-4-1 record, have played well in their last four games.
“(Cumberland) has a good team,” Smithfield head coach Rob Jackson said. “They’re well-coached and they’ve got some real good players. They made it very interesting, that’s for sure. We were up 3-0 and then they buried one at the end of the second on a power play to make it 3-1. And then they came out and got their other goal halfway through the third.”
With just over a minute remaining in the game, the Clippers pulled their goalie, Jared Johnson, for an extra skater. They got the puck into the Sentinels’ zone, but Smithfield’s answer was a penalty with 22.9 seconds to go.
Smithfield junior forward Anthony Mercurio then cleared the puck before the Clippers regained control. Cumberland junior Christian Oliveira nearly tied the score with a nice shot that was close, but the puck stayed out the net and the final buzzer sounded.
“I was proud of my guys because they stayed in it and kept working through it,” Jackson said. “They didn’t get down on themselves and were able to pull off the two points, which is most important at the end of the day.”
The Sentinels struck first at 2:47 of the first period on a goal by senior forward Chris DiSano that was set up by junior Nathaniel Goffe. They doubled their lead at 8:43 with a power-play goal from junior defenseman Chase Rinker that was assisted by DiSano, and nearly two minutes into the second period on a goal by Goffe that came off a pass from senior Ian Wilbur.
“That line of (junior Anthony) Mercurio, Goffe, and DiSano, they’re buzzing and they’re just getting better and better,” Jackson said. “You can see it in practice. They’re just starting to really gel, and they’ve been putting the puck in the net.”
Also playing well on Monday was senior goaltender Jacob Selema, who was a Division I Third-Team pick last season, and with senior forward Cody Paiva and DiSano, are the team’s captains. Selema is the starting goalie, but Jackson said he has four netminders on their roster, three seniors and one freshman.
“When you have three seniors and one freshman goalie, it’s kind of like, ‘uh, oh,’ when you’re thinking about next season,” Jackson said. “We need a goalie to come in from the 8th grade. It’s good right now, but for the future, it’s something we need to attract.”
The Sentinels’ games against the Clippers and Rams were their first in the division in nearly a month. Facing out-of-state teams during that break, the Sentinels defeated two Maine teams during a December tournament in that state, Lewiston, 4-0, and St. Dominic Academy, 8-3, and last week, they topped the Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (Mass.) co-op team, 4-2.
“(Monday’s win) puts us at 6-4-1 overall,” Jackson said. “We’re a lot better today than we were a month ago and that’s what’s most important. To start the season, we had 23 out of 29 varsity guys that never saw much playing time on the varsity. It’s been a work in progress, but we’re getting better and better and better.”
Along with his top line, Paiva, Selema, and Rinker, junior defenseman James Sylvester also saw valuable varsity minutes last season, reported Jackson, whose team’s first two D-I games this winter was a 2-2 tie at home with the Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op team on Dec. 10 and a 5-2 victory over the Prout School a week later at URI’s Boss Arena.
The Sentinels’ second line consists of junior William Hawkins, who saw a little bit of varsity time last winter, and seniors Nicolas Piluso and Wilbur, who didn’t play at all. The third line includes Paiva and two newcomers in junior Cody Van Gorden and freshman Jacob Hopkins, and the fourth line is all young players, Jackson said, with two sophomores and a freshman.
As for Division I this winter, it is broken up into ‘A’ and ‘B’ subdivisions, Smithfield sits in the ‘A’ with Mount Saint Charles Academy, Prout, Toll Gate/Pilgrim, and Burrillville, and the ‘B’ is highlighted by La Salle, which is currently 8-0, and Bishop Hendricken, which is 5-1.
“They’re all good,” Jackson said of the 11 teams in D-I. “There’s not one slouch, and every game is like (Monday’s). There are some teams better than others, La Salle, Hendricken, and Mount Saint Charles. Every other team, all the way down to the bottom, you’re going to have yourself a very competitive game, and either team could win.”
While Jackson and the Sentinels would love to return to the state playoffs, their goal right now is to simply get better everyday. They, along with every other team, still have to contend with COVID, but Jackson said that it’s been handled very well by his school.
“Hats off to the administration,” Jackson said. “Last year, you would have your whole team shut down if one kid tested positive, but now, there are new protocols. Our athletic director Jason Gove is doing a phenomenal job and our principal Dan Kelley is as well. The guys that we have making the decisions have the best interests of the kids.”
The Sentinels are scheduled to play East Greenwich on Friday at 8 p.m. at the West Warwick Civic Center and Moses Brown on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Lynch Arena.
