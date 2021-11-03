PAWTUCKET – Facing a must-win game in its regular-season finale in order to qualify for the Division III playoffs, the Shea High girls’ soccer team rose to the occasion last Friday afternoon and delivered a 7-0 victory over crosstown rival Tolman at Max Read Field.
The Raiders, who are back in D-III this season after spending last year in Division IV and winning the championship with an undefeated record, came into last week’s game with losses in five of their last six contests. But they were able to raise their record to 7-9 with their victory over the one-win Tigers and earn a spot in Friday’s quarterfinals against regular-season champion Burrillville.
“It feels awesome,” Shea assistant coach Andrew Maigret said about reaching the playoffs. “Moving up a division after winning the (D-IV) championship, we knew that it was going to be tough. We knew that there were a lot of tough teams in our division, so a lot of work had to go in to get to this point.”
Junior midfielder Jaylin Fernandes recorded a hat trick to lead the Raiders’ attack, and sophomore Kasyra Fernandes was in net for the Raiders and credited with the shutout.
“This is her Kasrya’s first season playing goalie,” Maigret said. “She’s gaining her confidence. Her aggression is getting to where it needs to be, and her decision-making is getting better every single game.”
The Raiders scored the only goal they needed 25 minutes into the game. Clara Mendes Duarte took the ball up the field and into Tolman territory, and Jaylin Fernandes and Carina Cano passed the ball before Rayssa Jesus Levi put it into the back of the net.
Jaylin Fernandes then scored the Raiders’ second goal in the 32nd minute with a straight-on shot that hit the top of the net and sailed past Tolman goalie Sabrina Angulo, and two minutes later, she scored her second goal of the game off a perfect pass from Yassin Gassama.
“We’ve been trying to figure out formations in order for (Jaylin) to be up top,” Maigret added. “And I think the formation we had running through most of this game is what we’re going to carry into the playoffs because it’s our best chance at attacking.”
Seven minutes into the second half, the Raiders upped their lead to 4-0 on a goal by Jezabel Gauthier, and in the 57th minute, Ciara Cano scored off a corner kick by Gauthier. Duarte and Jaylin Fernandes later scored the final two goals.
The Raiders will now head to Burrillville to face the Broncos in a 3:30 p.m. game, “and we still have a lot more work to do,” Maigret said. “We’re still working on things and adjusting things, and we’re preparing ourselves for the move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.