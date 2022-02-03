WOONSOCKET – Being shorthanded and going up against a Division I opponent was not a good mix for the D-II Mount Saint Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln co-op girls' hockey team on Wednesday night at Adelard Arena, as the local squad fell to the East Bay (Barrington/Mount Hope/Portsmouth) co-op team, 8-3.
"We're missing half our team due to sickness," head coach Vanessa D'Andrea said. "If we would have had our full team, it would have definitely been different, but I'm happy with how they performed with what we had."
The East Bay team had yet to win a D-I game this season, but took advantage of the Mounties, who were low on numbers and had to put players in different positions to get through the game. D'Andrea said that her only player to be playing her regular position was goalie Grace Davenport, who ended the night with 50 saves.
"She's phenomenal and she always keeps us in there," D'Andrea said. "In the first period, it was a 0-0 game for a while, and they didn't score until a few minutes left."
Because players were out of position, more shots went on net, making for a busy night for Davenport.
"We weren't covering in front of the net," D'Andrea said. "Everyone was playing somewhere completely different because we were missing so many people. It's just teaching them to cover in front of the net."
The Eagles spent much of the first period in Mount's zone. Addyson Whittet took the first shot on Davenport and she caught the puck for her first save.
It took two minutes for the Mounties to get the puck out of their own end as Cumberland's Allison Murphy took it up the ice.
Both teams remained scoreless as the first period went on. Riley Trudeau attempted a shot on net that went wide before the Eagles took over back in Mount's end.
Barrington junior Peyton Whittet scored the first goal with 3:58 to play in the first period, but getting a burst of energy, the Mounties tied the score just under a minute later on a goal from Cumberland junior Rachel Mahalaris that was assisted by Cumberland senior Allison Murphy.
Thirty-nine seconds later, East Bay regained the lead on a goal by Barrington senior Taylor DeFreitas, and the visitors never looked back. A power play goal with 59.3 seconds on the clock by Barrington freshman Addyson Whittet, who ended the night with a ha trick, made it a 3-1 game, and after two periods of play, that lead grew to 7-2.
The Mounties' other two goals came from MSC junior Leah Laquerre with 2:41 left in the second period and 8.9 seconds to play in the game.
"Leah is doing phenomenal," D'Andrea said. "She's been in the penalty box a lot this year, but she turned it around. Today, she got two goals, and if she would have hit the net, she probably would have had five, but she definitely did a good job."
The loss drops the local team's record to 3-3-2, which includes an 0-2-2 mark in its last four games and a 6-1 loss on Jan. 28 in its first matchup of the season against a D-I team, the Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op team.
"We've had a rough month of girls out non-stop, so it's definitely affecting the season," D'Andrea said. "But the girls rolled with the punches and did what they had to do, so overall, I'm happy with their effort."
"Now we're 3-3-2, but it would be much different if we had a healthy team," the head coach added. "Hopefully, things will get better the next few games. We'll see."
It doesn't get any easier for the Mounties, as this weekend, they will face back-to-back Division I opponents, hosting the South County (Narragansett/North Kingstown/South Kingstown) co-op team on Friday at 6 p.m. and facing La Salle Academy on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Rhode Island Sports Center.
D'Andrea does not expect a full, healthy team during this stretch.
"Not until probably next weekend," she said. "The next few games will be a little rough, but we'll get through it. These girls work hard and that's all that matters. We try to make the most of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.