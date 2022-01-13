SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield High boys’ basketball team was down a few players in its game against Westerly High on Monday night, but the Sentinels used their shut-down defense and the players that were available to defeat the visiting Bulldogs, 60-44, and raise their Division I record to 5-0.
“I’m really, really proud of the guys,” Smithfield head coach Joe Bennett said. “We were playing without two guys who are normally in our top-eight rotation, a starter and one of our top subs, so for us to come out and play the way we played made me really happy.”
The Bulldogs, who came into the showdown with a 5-0 record (8-0 overall), and the Sentinels played solid defensively throughout the first quarter, but Smithfield broke a 7-7 tie with baskets by seniors Jaden Saunders and Riley Gran and ended up with a 14-9 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Sentinels then kicked off the second quarter with a quick 5-0 run. With just under five minutes to go, the Bulldogs finally got on the board with a bucket by their top scorer, senior Dante Wilk, who led the Bulldogs scoring 12 points. The Bulldogs continued to battle, but the Sentinels took a 30-20 lead at the half.
“Obviously, giving up 20 points in the first half, we’re feeding off our defense every game,” added Bennett.
Aside from scoring the first five points of the third quarter, the Bulldogs never seriously threatened the Sentinels in the second half, and a big reason why was Smithfield’s outstanding play in the boards.
“I thought that (Westerly) wasn’t boxing out, so we hit them hard on the glass in the third quarter,” Bennett noted. “I thought we could do it the whole game, but we got them, and we took care of the basketball. They’re a team that likes to press, but they need to score to press and we were able to limit them.”
Offensively, the Sentinels were led by Saunders, who scored a game-high 17 points, junior Chris Currie, who was just behind him with 16, and Gran, who ended up with 14.
“We got nice contributions out of a lot of guys,” Bennett said. “Jaden had a good offensive game. He is capable of going off any night. We just need him to stay in the game defensively and know who he is playing.”
“Chris Currie also played fantastic,” Bennett continued. “He gets to the basket and he can score. And he is a great passer. I thought he did a good job. And I thought for the most part Riley Gran had an outstanding defensive game, helping in the back line and rebounding.”
Wilk, meanwhile, led the Bulldogs with 12 points, and Bennett credited the defensive efforts of senior Mike Tartaglia for limiting Wilk’s points.
“It begins and ends with Mike Tartaglia,” said Bennett, who also saw Tartaglia score nine points. “He’s been able to shut every big scorer down. (Wilk) got his points today, but that kid is an elite scorer and he sure didn’t have 20.”
Bennett was also happy to see senior Liam Hickey return to action for the first time in a week, and the veteran head coach was pleased with the way Hickey played. He also highlighted junior Ray Porter, who was in the starting lineup, and senior Evan Theroux, who came off the bench.
“I only played seven tonight until the end,” Bennett said. “I was pleased with what our subs did for us.”
The Sentinels were seven nights removed from their last game, a 64-56 victory over Cumberland, as Gran scored 16 points, junior Reilly Bennett (who was unable to play in Monday’s game) added 15, and Saunders had 12.
The Clippers owned a 44-42 lead at the end of three quarters, but back-to-back three-pointers by Bennett and Saunders gave Smithfield back the lead for good.
The Sentinels are back in action Friday with a 7 p.m. battle on the road against Barrington, which “is a tough team,” Bennett added. “They have basically the same team they had last year. They have Matt Raffa and Sean Bonneau and they can play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.