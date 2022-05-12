GLOCESTER – The Smithfield High golf team continued its bid to repeat as North Division regular-season champions on Monday afternoon by defeating Ponaganset, 164-191, and Mount Saint Charles Academy, 164-192, at Glocester Country Club.
The two victories improved the Sentinels’ record to 8-0, and two players who should fare very well in the state championship match later this month at Cranston Country Club have led the way this season.
Junior Samantha Tinsley, who shot a season-best 38 to lead Smithfield to a 163-199 victory over Lincoln last Wednesday, May 4, in Glocester, matched that score in Monday’s tri-match to again earn medalist honors and top Ponaganset’s fabulous freshman, Gianna Papa, by a stroke.
The Sentinels, who are led by senior captains Liam Hickey and Jacob Turbitt, also saw Hickey continue his outstanding season by shooting a 40, and according to Smithfield head coach Jim Parente, he’s produced two 37s, a 39, and a 40 in the Sentinels’ other four matches.
“We have a lot of experience,” Parente said. “We’re led by three seniors and two juniors. These kids have been around for a few years, so they know what they’re doing and they really work well together. They practice with each other and compete with each other. Every practice is a competition, so that helps them when they have to play in a match.”
While Smithfield, which has also received solid play from senior Riley Gran, junior Domenic Simonelli, and freshman Jackson Villani, has seemed to pick up where they left off from last spring’s 5-0 season, Ponaganset has been a pleasant surprise.
The Chieftains, who are 3-2-1, could barely field a full team last year, but now they have a 15-player roster with seven freshmen and six sophomores on it.
“A lot of the players that we had last year were first-year (players),” second-year Ponaganset head coach Chris Spirito said. “I think there were a couple of matches where we couldn’t send six (players), so we had five. Fortunately, some of those are still on the team, but with the new people that we have, they took a lot of the top spots.”
Taking the top spot in the lineup was one of the newcomers, Papa, who plays from the white tees and will be among the players to watch at the RIIL Girls’ Championships on Tuesday, May 24, in Warwick. She boasts an impressive amateur resume that includes her success at the last two RIGA Women’s Amateur Championships.
“She’s been doing well,” Spirito added. “She’s been a great influence on the team. I think the guys have just kind of rallied behind her and gotten better. When you have a golfer who does that well, I think everyone tries to rise to the occasion, and the team spirit she has brought to them has been great.”
Following Papa in the lineup is sophomore returnee Alex Wildgoose, and rounding out the top five players are sophomores Nick Flori and Will Dwyer and freshman Cian Pearson.
Parente also recognized that Ponaganset has a pretty good team this year with their new players, and the veteran head coach also highlighted Cumberland and North Smithfield. But the Sentinels, being a veteran team, have high hopes this year once the regular season is over.
“Our goal is always to make the (RIIL Championships as a team) and it looks like we should make them this year,” Parente said, “And we’d like to try to finish in the top 10, competing against a lot of good schools in the state. As for the girls’ state (championship match), it’s individual, so hopefully Samantha does well.”
As for the Chieftains’ goals this month, “to be quite honest, coming off last year where we barely fielded a team, I was just hoping to win a few (matches),” Spirito said. “This year, I’m hoping we make the playoffs. I think the kids even feel like they have a shot. And we’d like to have a couple (of players) in the state tourney. That would be awesome.”
