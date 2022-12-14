Rhode Island FC headquarters
The new Rhode Island FC headquarters next to Stillwater Books at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street in Pawtucket.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island FC last week signed an 18-month lease at the Benjamin Chester Building, 175 Main St., otherwise known as the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center and Pet Food Experts building, creating more needed vibrancy in the downtown area.

The soccer team, with the stadium coming to Tidewater Landing up the road, will lease a substantial 4,475 square feet within the building that previously contained Blackstone Valley Tourism Council headquarters.

