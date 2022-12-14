PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island FC last week signed an 18-month lease at the Benjamin Chester Building, 175 Main St., otherwise known as the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center and Pet Food Experts building, creating more needed vibrancy in the downtown area.
The soccer team, with the stadium coming to Tidewater Landing up the road, will lease a substantial 4,475 square feet within the building that previously contained Blackstone Valley Tourism Council headquarters.
Asked whether this lease represents a long-term commitment to the second location and Main Street, team spokesperson Mike Raia told The Breeze that Rhode Island FC staff and front office employees will work out of the new headquarters once the stadium is complete, while stadium operations staff will work at the stadium site.
According to Raia, the goal is to have a team store at the Main Street location, located across from Slater Mill and diagonally across from City Hall. The team store would bring another retail component to the building where Stillwater Books does business, with entrances for both facilities on the Main Street side of the building.
Work to upgrade the facilities will happen over the coming weeks, though not a full interior buildout, and exterior graphics were hung when the team name was announced last month.
Raia said the new headquarters provides space for clients to meet with sales and marketing representatives. He said it’s exciting to see the facility fulfill the team’s goal of creating a connection with the main area of the downtown, bringing “jobs, activity, and team colors” into the area.
In a release on “planting their flag in Pawtucket” last week, the team announced the signing of the lease for the club headquarters and front office “in the heart of Pawtucket,” promising that hiring will begin in 2023 and that they’ll create more than 30 jobs next year.
“We are committed to building a winning club in the heart of Pawtucket, and that starts by establishing a headquarters for our team,” said Rhode Island FC President Brett Luy. “The support from Rhode Islanders across the state for our team continues to be overwhelming, and we are well positioned to begin building the organization. We’ll start hiring early next year and look forward to creating 30-plus new jobs in Pawtucket over the next 12 months as we prepare for our inaugural USL season.”
The club will build out the space to create a modern, professional office setting for the team’s front office, including the sales, marketing, community engagement, and sporting departments that are currently being built. Additionally, the club will have team merchandise for sale at the headquarters store later in 2023.
“Rhode Island FC will be a pillar for our community and I’m thrilled for the team to be setting up its headquarters in the heart of Pawtucket,” said Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien in a statement. “Pawtucket residents will again have a professional team in town, and as importantly, our city will reap the benefits of the jobs the club creates. Having the team headquartered on Main Street will build civic pride and add to the vibrancy of the downtown district.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Rhode Island FC to the neighborhood,” said James Alden, Executive Vice President of Pet Food Experts, one of the largest private employers in downtown Pawtucket. Pet Food Experts owns 175 Main Street. “Their new stadium and the club’s presence in Pawtucket will provide a much-needed spark for Pawtucket’s economic development.”
Rhode Island FC will compete in USL Championship beginning in the 2024 season. The club will host its matches in a state-of-the-art soccer stadium currently under construction along the Pawtucket waterfront. The club unveiled its team name and crest last month and broke all known USL records for initial season ticket deposit collections in the first week that deposits were open.
The opening of the new headquarters brings some stability to a building that’s seen as important to the success of downtown Pawtucket following the loss of the Tourism Council and its events.
