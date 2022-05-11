PAWTUCKET – After dropping back-to-back 3-0 decisions on the road to Lincoln and Johnston, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ volleyball team rebounded in a big way last Wednesday night by netting a 3-0 win over Mount Hope in their Division III meeting at the Saints’ Alumni Hall.
The Saints defeated the Huskies by scores of 25-22, 25-18, and 25-15, as junior Moses Meus led the way with 11 kills and four blocks, and his classmate, setter Jonah Venditto, handed out 19 assists.
“It’s good,” SRA head coach Cory Linhares said after watching his team get back in the win column. “We had played two good teams, Lincoln and Johnston, who are the the one and two (teams in the standings) right now. And it’s good to get back home too – we had played both of those games away.”
Unfortunately for the Saints, who are 8-3, they haven’t been able to control a set when leading it, and that was their downfall against Lincoln, which in their match last Tuesday, May 3, saw the Lions prevail by scores of 25-20, 25-22, and 25-21.
“We need to get better managing the runs,” Linhares said. “We’ve done a poor job with stopping the bleeding. One missed serve from us or one ace from them equals five or six points foe the other team. We were up against Lincoln, 15-8, at one point in the second set and we couldn’t stop the nose bleed. I think we gave up eight straight points and were down 16-15.”
Against Mount Hope last Wednesday, the Saints got out to an 11-2 lead in the first set. The Huskies called a timeout, and when play resumed, the Saints had lost focus and the Huskies got back into the game.
“That’s the problem,” Linhares added. “We started out fast and then they called a timeout and went on a 14-5 run. They scored because we kept making mistakes and we scored when they missed a couple of serves.”
Linhares said his team is senior-heavy, but a lot of the seniors are first-year players. He does think his team is on the right track to figuring out how to stop the runs.
“We have to figure that part of the game out for us, and once we do, I think we’ll be fine,” he said.
That first set went back and fourth until the Saints scored the final four points to clinch it. Senior Napoleon DeBarros delivered one of his five kills to tie the score, and then he stepped to the service line to help SRA score the next three points.
The second set was better for the Saints, while the third may have been their best of the night.
“I think our serve-receive has to be a little bit better,” Linhares said. “It looked pretty good in the second half of that game.”
While Meus, who Linhares called “the catalyst for the team,” turned in an excellent match, so did senior Andre Depina-Gray, who recently missed a couple of matches, but added six kills and two blocks in last Wednesday’s victory and “got back on track a little bit,” added Linhares.
The head coach also praised his setter, “and Jonah’s been doing a good job of running the show,” he said. DeBarros also added three aces, and junior libero Brady Magras had 15 digs.
On Monday night, the Saints continued their winning ways by rolling to a 3-0 victory over Mount Pleasant in the Kilties’ gym. Leading the Saints’ attack were DePina-Gray (21 kills, seven blocks), Meus (10 kills, six blocks), and DeBarros (eight kills).
The Saints have five regular-season matches remaining before the playoffs, including today’s 5 p.m. match at home against Scituate.
