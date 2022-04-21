A four-time All-State selection, Brown will go down as one of the most decorated swimmers in the history of the Lions’ program. At last month’s state meet, Brown won the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.80) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.35) with personal-best times. She also helped the 200-yard medley relay team place second and the 400-yard freestyle relay team finish third, as well as her team finishing fourth in the standings for its best finish since 2003.
In the Division I meet, Brown, who will continue her career at D-I Butler University, captured the 200-yard I.M. (2:12.40) and added runner-up finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.74) and with the Lions’ 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
Brown, who also played for the Lions’ field hockey team, helped Lincoln win the Division II championship as a junior and end the program’s 19-year title drought.
In the classroom, Brown is a member of the National Honor Society, ranked 31st in her class with a GPA of 3.78, has been named to the Honor Roll each quarter. She will major in statistics in college and is currently enrolled in AP Statistics.
A state champion in the 500-yard freestyle as a freshman in a time of 4:45.88, Lutz was again one of the state’s best swimmers this winter. At the state meet, he earned Second-Team All-State honors by placing second in the 200-yard (1:45.04) and 500-yard (4:45.32) freestyle events, and at the D-I meet, he finished second in the 500-yard freestyle (4:53.72) and third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.30).
Lutz is also a member of the school’s boys’ outdoor track and field team and competes in the 800, 1,500, and 3,000 meters.
Outside sports, Lutz ranks 26th in his class with a 3.81 GPA. He is a member of the National Honor Society and National Business Honor Society, has been named to the Honor Roll each quarter, is currently enrolled in AP Statistics, and volunteers for Helping the Homeless. This fall, he will attend the University of Texas, where he will major in finance and economics.
An exceptional student in the classroom, Adegboyega is also a standout three-sport athlete who concluded a stellar four-year run with the girls’ basketball team. A year after capturing their first state crown in 21 years, the Saints were unable to win any of their D-I games, but Adegboyega still made her presence felt on the court, averaged double digits in points and rebounds, and earned All-Division Honorable Mention recognition.
Adegboyega, who will wrap up her high school career on the Saints’ outdoor track and field team, also enjoyed excellence with the girls’ volleyball team and established herself as one of the greatest players in the decade-old history of the program. A four-time All-Division selection who amassed 208 kills, 86 blocks, and 63 aces last fall, Adegboyega helped the Saints win the Division III title during her junior and sophomore years.
A captain of the cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams, Farrell helped two relay teams break school records during the indoor season. He ran the 400-meter leg of the distance medley team that qualified for the New Balance Nationals in a time of 10:26.76, and he was on the school-record 4x400 squad that clocked a time of 10:26.76 at the New England Championships.
Farrell, who earned All-Class C and All-Northern Division honors in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, also ran his PR of 1:31.60 to take 11th place in the 600 at the state meet.
Off the track, Farrell has consistently earned SRA’s Highest Honors each quarter and is ranked among the top students in his class. A National Honor Society student, he is also well known for his excellence with SRA’s Drama Club, and was named the Homecoming King last fall.
A Honor Roll student who is ranked in her class and a member of her school’s National Honor Society, LaPlante is back among the All-Scholastic selections after enjoying a stellar season for the girls’ basketball team. She averaged 9.5 points and 12 rebounds per game, helped the Spartans return to the state playoffs, and earned Division I all-star honors.
Two years ago, LaPlante helped the Spartans win the Division II title, and last fall, she also guided the school’s girls’ volleyball team to the Division III crown, which was the program’s first title in a half century.
An outstanding student who is consistently on the Honor Roll, St. Angelo was also brilliant on the basketball court. He earned Third-Team All-Division honors for the second straight season, as he averaged 15.6 points per game and led his team in free-throw percentage (84 percent) and three-pointers.
The Spartans only won two games last winter, but St. Angelo turned in one of the best games of his high school career in one of them, a 57-44 win over St. Patrick Academy, as he scored a game-high 24 points and turned in a superb job defensively.
The latest in a long line of exceptional goaltenders at MSC, Mandeville earned Second-Team All-State honors this season after earning First-Team recognition last winter, as he posted a 2.74 GAA and a save percentage of .907 to help his team.
As a junior, Mandeville helped the Mounties earn a share of the state title for the second straight season, and during the spring season, he’s also a standout player on the school’s boys’ lacrosse team, which won the Division IV title last year.
A resident of Chepachet, Mandeville has also been brilliant in the classroom, as he sports a 3.72 GPA.
Thanks to the excellent play of Davenport, the Mount Saint Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln co-op team was able to reach its first championship series in its seventh season as a co-op program.
A First-Team All-Division selection as a junior, Davenport had a save percentage of .873 and came up big in the third game of her team’s best-of-three Division II semifinal-round series against the Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op team, as she turned away 29 shots in a 1-0 victory. She posted two shutouts and allowed just one goal in the three games.
In the classroom, Davenport has sported a 3.68 GPA.
Described by her head coach, Nicole Correnti, as “an amazing athlete, student, and person who works hard at everything she does,” Boisvert earned First-Team All-Division II-B, Third-Team All Class D-II, and Academic All-State honors as she helped the Sentinels post 11 victories and reach the D-II quarterfinals.
The Sentinels’ captain was the team’s second-leading scorer and averaged four steals per game. Correnti called Boisvert “one of our best defensive players, and I usually matched her up against the opposing team’s best player. She is like the Energizer bunny, she keeps going and going. She never asks to sit and pushes through whenever she is tired.”
In the classroom, Boisvert, who plans to study nursing in college, is ranked eighth in her class and “is an exceptional student who does what is asked of her,” noted Correnti. “I wish I had 10 more players like Kim. She is the best.”
An honor roll student who is ranked 28th out of 177 student in his senior class, Gran was a three-year starter who averaged 13 points and nine rebounds per game and earned Academic All-State and First-Team All-Division honors. He was also named the winner of the Ray Pepin Award that is presented to the state’s top scholastic all-around player.
The 6-foot-5 captain, who was one of the 15 players on Team Rhode Island that took on Team Connecticut in an All-Star game earlier this month in New Haven, Conn., helped the Sentinels post an 18-7 record and reach the Division I semifinals and Open Tournament’s Elite Eight.
Head coach Joe Bennett described Gran as “an excellent leader and was very cool under pressure. Riley led by example, and he was one of the main reasons the team stayed so focused and played such fierce defense. He was a pleasure to coach and will be missed.”
Ranked sixth in her senior class with a 4.366 GPA, Puccetti was also ranked among the top players in Division III again this winter, as the talented guard averaged 13 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists per game – nearly a triple-double – to help guide the Northmen to a 15-2 mark during the regular season and a berth in the D-III finalse.
For the second straight season, Puccetti was named a First-Team All-Division player, and she was also was a Third-Team All-Division selection as a freshman and sophomore. With Puccetti in the lineup, N.S. posted a 38-5 record during their last three regular seasons.
Puccetti, who want to become a physical therapist after she graduates from high school, was also a member of the Northmen’s girls’ cross country team that shined in the Class C meet and earned a spot in the RIIL Championships. As her senior project, she is also the race director of the Northmen 5K that will take place on April 30 at the high school.
Stamatelatos became the third student-athlete in his school’s history to capture multiple state titles at this winter’s RIIL Indoor Championships, as he won the 55-meter title in a time of 7.83 seconds that not only broke his school record of 7.92 that he set at the Class C meet, but also topped the runner-up finisher by 0.28 of a second.
Stamatelatos, who also placed eighth in the 300-meter dash in 37.59 seconds, claimed his first state title at last year’s RIIL Outdoor Championships, as he took the 300-meter hurdles in 41.03 seconds. Earlier in the meet, he placed third in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.49 seconds, as the Northmen swept the top three places in that event.
Last fall, Stamatelatos was also the sweeper on the school’s boys’ soccer team, which was regarded as one of the top defensive teams in Division II. The Northmen posted an overall record of 12-2-4 and reached the D-II finals for the third time in the last four years.
In the classroom, Stamatelatos, who hopes to continue his career at a D-I college in the region, owns a 3.2 GPA.
A consistent name among the list of High Honors students each quarter at Woonsocket High, Alarie has also established himself as one of northern Rhode Island’s top wrestlers. At this year’s state championship meet in Providence, Alarie took third place in the 182-pound weight class by winning five of his six matches and rolling to an 8-1 victory in the consolation finals.
Before that meet, Alarie took first place in his weight class at the 25-team RIIL Division II & III Sectionals in Coventry by posting a 4-0 record that included opening-round pins in his first two matches. And in the season-ending New England meet in Providence, Alarie won three of his five matches.
As a sophomore, Alarie took sixth place in the 152-pound class at the state meet, and during the season, he helped the Novans conclude its dual-meet schedule with an overall record of 29-0 and the Division II-A championship.
A junior center, Coleman earned First-Team All-Division honors, as she averaged eight points and a dozen rebounds a game to help the Villa Novans, who were back in Division II for the first time in four years, earn their fourth straight trip to the postseason.
Coleman “held down the back end of the defense as her offensive game came along as the season progressed,” reported Woonsocket head coach Dan Belisle. Unfortunately for Coleman, she {span}tore her ACL near the end of the season and missed the Villa Novans’ final four games, including their opening-round loss to Smithfield in the D-II playoffs.{/span}
Coleman, who is a regular on the High Honors list each quarter at her school, is also an excellent volleyball player, who as a sophomore, helped the Novans capture the Division IV championship that was their program’s first title since 1989. An outside hitter, she has totaled over 100 kills in each of the last two seasons.
