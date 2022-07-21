NORTH SMITHFIELD – A crowd of student-athletes, as well as their peers and family, attended Tuesday’s School Committee meeting to refute allegations of hazing during last year’s North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op football season.

In June, Supt. Michael St. Jean said his office was made aware of hazing allegations involving players on last year’s team. This week, players said the allegations were untrue and the claims have impacted their relationships with classmates, community members, and even college recruiters.

