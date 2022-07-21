NORTH SMITHFIELD – A crowd of student-athletes, as well as their peers and family, attended Tuesday’s School Committee meeting to refute allegations of hazing during last year’s North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op football season.
In June, Supt. Michael St. Jean said his office was made aware of hazing allegations involving players on last year’s team. This week, players said the allegations were untrue and the claims have impacted their relationships with classmates, community members, and even college recruiters.
“Ever since I grew up, I wanted to play at the next level and this has really hurt me,” player Charles “CJ” Raposa said. “I can’t get my film out to college coaches. I was talking to coaches. They just quit.”
“Many kids on this team have a dream of playing college football under scholarship,” said Zachary Kerrigan, a rising senior in the Class of 2023 and varsity wide receiver. “I’ll be playing football at the next level next year. I don’t know where yet, but I will be. But at the moment that’s all on hold. Coaches I’ve been speaking with who have heard of these allegations won’t even answer me at the moment.”
After learning about the allegations, school officials contacted the North Smithfield Police Department, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office and the Rhode Island Department for Children Youth and Families. In addition to the law enforcement investigation, the School Department will conduct its own investigation once it is determined it won’t interfere with law enforcement or DCYF efforts.
At this time, the details and nature of the allegations remain unclear. School Committee members Tuesday read a letter from Police Chief Tim Lafferty, dated July 13.
Lafferty said the investigation is still active, and he understands that “it is a challenging time” for students, families and staff, but “the lack of information sharing is to protect the integrity of the case and paramountly protect any potential victims and cooperating witnesses from being publicly identified and/or fearful to come forward.”
Despite the chief’s letter of explanation, students and family members said the lack of information is harmful. Students said they supported an investigation into the allegations, but one that should have been conducted in private.
They said have received ridicule and threats from peers based on rumors that have spread without any information from the investigation made public to be able to deny them. Kerrigan said Tuesday that he has been playing football with many members of the local team since a young age, and he and others never witnessed acts of hazing.
“... This entire team has been questioned by police, and the reason we stand here at this meeting with no new information is because there is no information being found,” he said.
Rising senior and starting quarterback Cole Vowels said the decision to cancel pre-season activities without evidence of misconduct was an overreaction. While he said hazing is a serious matter, he questioned if the term was “being thrown around too easily.”
“... We play football, so yes, you may be told to run a few extra hills, do extra push-ups, run extra laps – but that’s part of the game and is by no means hazing,” Vowels said.
The team’s season opener is expected to take place the weekend after Labor Day and would see the co-op team host Ponaganset in a non-league game. Kerrigan voiced concern that if the team’s full season is at risk of being canceled, students may look to play elsewhere.
“Some of you may not think that’s a big deal, but for us that’s everything. As kids, we dreamed of being Northmen …,” Kerrigan said.
Multiple media sources reported last month that none of the players from Mount St. Charles are involved in the investigation. When one parent asked St. Jean on Tuesday if he had informed Mount administrators that their students were not involved in the investigation, St. Jean said “he cannot control how the media interprets some things,” and could not comment further.
School Committee Chairperson James Lombardi III said he hoped programs could resume as soon as possible, and if the allegations were proven false, he would “stand with” the students to publicly state they were wrongfully accused. Regardless, he and St. Jean said the investigation needs to be conducted.
