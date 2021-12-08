Entries in The Valley Breeze’s Bright Lights Holiday Contest, returning this year after a hiatus, will be judged to determine winners but will also all be featured in our guide of homes to visit.
So, even those residents from the communities The Breeze covers who don’t think they have a chance to win should still submit entries if they want to be featured.
“The last time we ran this contest, we heard from so many readers who loved simply riding around with their families before Christmas and having a general idea where to go for the best lights,” said Breeze Editor Ethan Shorey. “We hope this contest will again bring families and communities closer together through some shared amazing displays that reflect the joyful spirit of this holiday season.”
For the winners, there will be prizes in seven top categories, including a $100 gift card for the Best in Show winner from lead sponsor Depault’s Hardware, 2000 Mendon Road in Cumberland.
Other categories, judged by a panel of Breeze staffers, will win lesser gift cards to various local businesses. Categories include Most Creative, Most Community Spirit, The Spirit of Christmas Award, Best Classic Christmas, Best Movie Theme, and Best Youth Display.
• All photo and/or video submissions should be sent to ethan@valleybreeze.com and jess@valleybreeze.com by Dec. 15. A five-member judging panel from The Breeze staff, including Ethan Shorey and Jess Blackledge, will then narrow down the top choices with visits to the displays and final votes on the winners.
• Entered displays should be lit up nightly from Dec. 12 through Christmas Day, as we will be building an online guide for people to drive by and see the displays.
• Winners will be announced in the last Breeze edition before Christmas, and photos of the winning displays will be featured in that edition.
The Breeze contest is separate from individual community contests. Entries to those contests, including Cumberland’s, should be submitted separately.
