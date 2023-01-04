CUMBERLAND – The Tolman High boys’ basketball team spent its holiday break from its Division II schedule by playing two neighboring D-I teams at the 49th annual Boys & Girls Club of Cumberland-Lincoln’s Roadshow Holiday Classic at Cumberland High’s Wellness Center.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, who were the tournament’s defending champions, they were unable to topple either team. After suffering a grueling 77-72 overtime loss to Cumberland in their opening game on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Tigers were dealt another close loss in the following night’s consolation game with Woonsocket, which came back in the second half to top Tolman, 59-49.

