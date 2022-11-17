PAWTUCKET – City-based toymaker Hasbro moved up its inventory purchases to between May and July this year instead of the typical August to December timing to make sure to avoid supply chain issues.

“To improve product in stocks this holiday season versus last, we’re advancing deliveries of key items in our owned inventory so that we can ensure it’s on hand,” Deborah Thomas, Hasbro’s chief financial officer, said during an April conference call, according to Marketwatch.

