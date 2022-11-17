PAWTUCKET – City-based toymaker Hasbro moved up its inventory purchases to between May and July this year instead of the typical August to December timing to make sure to avoid supply chain issues.
“To improve product in stocks this holiday season versus last, we’re advancing deliveries of key items in our owned inventory so that we can ensure it’s on hand,” Deborah Thomas, Hasbro’s chief financial officer, said during an April conference call, according to Marketwatch.
Hasbro continues to churn out creative takes on its classic toys and games, while also coming up with plenty of new items to keep up with the trends of the day. The Breeze picked out four games, three of them under $25, that people might want to try as families or give as shared gifts this holiday season. Here they are:
Wordle: The Party Game – $19.99
Love Wordle? Gather friends and family to enjoy the favorite word-guessing game in real life with Wordle: The Party Game. Inspired by the digital version of the Wordle game, this analog game for two to four players and ages 14 and up delivers the classic Wordle gameplay as an exciting party game. Each round, a player designated as the Wordle host writes down a secret word. Just like the original Wordle game, players try to guess it in the fewest tries (six max), but in this game, players are competing against others. The fewer tries a player needs, the fewer points they score. The player with the fewest points at the end of the game wins.
“Best of all, Wordle: The Party Game can be played more than once a day – the included dry-erase Wordle boards and markers mean unlimited play! To switch up the gameplay, choose from three more variations: fast, timed, or teams.
Monopoly: Disney Star Wars Dark Side Edition board game for families – $33.99
Classic Monopoly gameplay gets a Star Wars twist inspired by the power of the dark side across Star Wars films. In the Monopoly: Disney Star Wars Edition board game for families and children, two to six players ages 8 and older recruit as many infamous villains as they can. The more contracts they have, the more Imperial Credits they can collect. Activate a character’s special ability by acquiring the Force Lightning ring, plot against opponents with Dark Side cards, and jump to hyperspace on the board by landing on a Ship space. The last player with Imperial Credits when all other players are bankrupt wins. The game includes six zinc Monopoly tokens depicting infamous Star Wars characters: Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Asaj Ventress, The Emperor, Darth Maul, or the Grand Inquisitor.
Clue Treachery at Tudor Mansion, An Escape & Solve Mystery Game, cooperative family board game – $16.99
You’re a guest at Mr. Boddy’s mansion when suddenly you hear a shriek, the lights go out and you find Mr. Boddy dead. You and your fellow players are then put to the ultimate test: Work together to escape the mansion, as well as determine who killed Mr. Boddy, where they did it, and with what weapon. The Clue Treachery at Tudor Mansion Escape & Solve Mystery Game offers classic Clue characters and story in a compelling escape room experience that lets players start playing straight away with limited setup. Players move their pawns around the gameboard that’s built room-by-room as they explore the mansion, draw cards, solve puzzles, unlock new rooms and use deduction to uncover clues. After escaping the mansion, players review the clues they’ve gathered to make a correct accusation and win the game.
For ages 10 and up, and one to six players.
Connect 4 Spin Game – $21.99
It’s grid-spinning, game-changing fun in this strategic game of weights and balances. Players choose where to put their disc into the grid, and then spin the column to line them up. They need to get four in a row, horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, to win. But they also need to keep an eye out for their opponent’s disc placement before spinning or they might throw them a victory. Each set of discs includes a weighted disc that can change the game in an instant. With two game modes, Beginner and Expert, the Connect 4 Spin game is a great choice for a family game night and play dates for children ages 8 and up. For two players (unless you want to take turns on teams), adult assembly required.
