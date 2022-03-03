It seems to be the only reason the western world looked on and correctly predicted an invasion as Russia built its military position on its borders, and now only watches every day as the two countries battle it out inside the sovereign Ukraine. It’s an all too real tragic drama playing out like an old fashioned after-school brawl between the bully and the innocent kid, the student body encircled, screaming their support for the underdog but doing nothing to stem the beating.
The analogy is of course not quite accurate. Allies are squeezing the economics right out of Russia with unprecedented action. The banking system is cut off, the oligarchy sanctioned, and even dictator Vladimir Putin himself has been targeted for whatever findable piece of his wealth.
But both President Biden and NATO leaders made clear at the start that there would be none of their troops on the ground. Might there have been a dimmer green light for Putin’s invasion had Biden and his peers simply left the issue of troops unaddressed?
Could the mere remote possibility of military intervention have changed the Russian calculus on moving forward?
It’s a Monday morning quarterback question at this week’s column deadline. The strategy for weapons and humanitarian support but no boots on the Ukrainian ground was most likely to be reinforced at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.
One thing is for certain: The Ukrainian courageous commitment to sovereignty and democracy from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the military, and all the way down to the citizen in the street to fighting the invader has earned the world’s deep respect.
Whatever the outcome, it will only reinforce the western world’s need to keep nuclear weapons from rogue countries and bad actors.
We can’t be relegated to just forming a circle limited to cheering on the underdog because the bully has one finger on the button.
Last Saturday was historic for two men’s state basketball programs.
The Bulldogs of Bryant secured their first-ever Northeast Conference crown since joining the league in 2007.
And on the bigger stage, Providence College, with a win over Creighton, accomplished what no other Friar team has ever done. When the buzzer went off and the student body rushed the court, Ed Cooley’s team had secured the school’s first-ever regular season Big East conference championship in front of a sellout crowd and national television audience.
It was a scene out of a sports movie, with the coach making a spontaneous speech from the sideline microphone, swarmed by fans and drenched in Gatorade, thanking the administration, student body, season ticket holders, boosters and sponsors for the support for his team.
In this last month, the Dunk had become perhaps the toughest home court environment in the country.
Not easy to admit for this decade-long public address announcer for the URI Rams. When the Ryan Center in Kingston is full and at its loudest, the contention here is that as a home venue it has no rival. Alas, it’s been a while in South County.
But other than when the two big programs make their annual collide, it’s OK to cheer hard for the other and this year tip your hat to a great American story, that of a local city kid who played in Providence, left and honed his coaching craft, came back home to lead young men, and delivered a special prize to his home city and state.
It will be a pleasure for the balance of this postseason to join the chorus and sing out, “Let’s Go Fri-ars!”
Dan Yorke is the PM Drive Host on 99.7/AM 630 WPRO, Dan Yorke State of Mind weekends on Fox Providence/WPRI 12 and owns communications/crisis consulting firm DYCOMM LLC
