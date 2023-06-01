For as far back as I can remember I’ve always been drawn to the outdoors, the sun and the water.
Place me outside on a blanket or a towel as a child and I wouldn’t move. And then I experienced being in a pool for the first time. That was a game changer as I fell in love with the water.
Despite not learning how to swim immediately, I loved my water wings. My summers have always revolved around being near a pool or the water. Unlike the beach, where you need a plan, and usually need to start the day early, you can enjoy a pool whichever time of day that you want. It may even be better in the afternoon after the sun has been on it all morning. And night swimming is a whole different experience.
I did eventually learn how to swim.
An ideal summer day for me is a day by the pool. Of course, growing up with a pool and on a pond, I had choices for swimming and activities but the pool usually calls for me. My parents have an above-ground pool that is completely surrounded by a deck to give it an in-ground-like feel.
There are lounge chairs in the direct sun or a high-top table in the corner with an umbrella. I like to place a towel by the edge of the pool to sit down and soak my feet while reading a book. Books are always a part of the pool day.
Even while visiting my Nana in Florida during spring break, you could find me by the pool reading the many books I had brought down, whether for fun or for my English classes.
I have fond memories of sitting by my parents’ pool with a Harry Potter book and popsicle or a lemonade. Of course now that I’m older, the lemonade has been replaced by an adult beverage or two but the pool and experience stays the same.
Whether swimming laps or going for a refreshing dunk, the pool is my savior during those hot summer months as well as an excuse to visit my parents.
The essentials to any pool day are a bathing suit, a hat and maybe some sunscreen, a book or two or three, a couple of beverages and a speaker to play some tunes or, as the day turns into evening, a Red Sox game.
