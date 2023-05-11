North Providence resident Billy Dionis, left, shown here at the North Providence Pool and Fitness Center with staff member John Angelone, says his daily workouts here have helped him deal with painful arthritis. Top left, Ellen Lenox Smith sits pool side.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Pool and Fitness Center at 1810 Mineral Spring Ave. isn’t always the busiest place, but the heaviest traffic is from seniors looking to stay healthy by swimming.
John Dupont, a part-time employee of the center, is multitasking as he greets the regulars with a smile and answers the phone.
“I use the pool at least three times per week,” he says with a smile. “It is the best workout.”
He says his pool workout is a non-traditional one.
“I use the weights for resistance, and I use my imagination,” he said.
Dupont is 67 and retired from the plastics industry. He was 300 pounds at one time and has a history of Bell’s palsy.
“You don’t beat up your body. You can relieve a lot of stress and anxiety,” he said of the benefits from the pool.
John Angelone, also part of the staff at the center, is seen bustling around taking care of business and welcoming those who enter the facility.
One will find regulars who depend on the pool to keep them physically and mentally healthy.
Billy Dionis is 67 and frequents the pool daily.
“I grew up in North Providence on the other side of the high school,” he says. He started swimming when he was at Meeting Street School.
“The reason I do this is because I have really bad arthritis and I am retired,” he said.
Dionis was born with cerebral palsy and curvature of the spine. He also has a history of neck surgery. Retired from the Veterans Administration, he is at the pool at 8 a.m. and works out in the pool for an hour and a half.
“My father used to tell me, life is what you make of it and practice makes perfect,” he said. “I suggest anyone who has arthritis to use the pool.”
He says he’s lost 30 pounds and “feels great.”
Ellen Lenox Smith and her husband Stuart have also been coming to the pool for many years. “This is family to me,” Ellen explains. She and her husband are both dealing with chronic medical conditions. She is 73 and Stuart is 76. Ellen is also a retired swim coach and was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome at age 54. She has also had 26 surgeries and experiences daily pain.
“I don’t wallow in the pain, and medication is not enough,” she said. “I’ve lost a lot of things, but I don’t dwell on what I have lost.”
Anne Andrade also comes to the pool regularly. She had knee surgery and has been coming to the pool since 2017. She does three to four laps in the pool, she told The Breeze, but prefers exercising in the pool versus swimming.
“It is a necessary part of my daily routine. It helps me move,” she said. “Physical therapy was not enough.”
Andrade said she also enjoys socializing with the friends she has made at the pool.
Town resident Don Rhodes takes a RIPTA bus to the pool, as he does not drive. He describes the pool as “a life saver for me.” Rhodes is 74 and comes to the pool three to four times per week.
“We need to publicize this place more for the seniors, perhaps a shuttle from the Senior Center to the pool,” he said.
The regulars who use the pool as part of their overall health and well-being utilize it for both swimming and water aerobics. Swimming is generally considered to be not taxing on the body because it is a non-weight bearing activity.
