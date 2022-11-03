CUMBERLAND – A combined $440,000 worth of upgrades to Cumberland’s radio systems will eliminate current “dead spots” in town where communication in or out is impossible, addressing a serious safety situation, say officials.
John Pliakas, Cumberland’s chief of Emergency Medical Services, told the Town Council on Oct. 19 that coverage issues put personnel in a really unsafe situation, with notorious dead spots in certain areas such as the northeast corner of town, Pine Swamp Road, and parts of Nate Whipple Highway, he said.
Todd Postler, project manager and salesman for Cyber Communications, presented two resolutions for the upgrades, one for $253,004 and one for $187,328. He noted how Cumberland’s hilly contours contribute to connectivity issues.
These are upgrades to a communication system originally designed and installed by Motorola, but Cyber Communications, as effectively Motorola employees, became the designated entity, he said. Upgrades were made back in 2018 when a new dispatch center was also put in, Postler said, and this latest work will simply enhance everything previously purchased, with “nothing being mothballed.”
Cumberland currently has three transmitters operating independently, and they’ll now be operating at the same time as a simulcast, said Postler. Instead of the couple of receiver sites and couple of transmitters now in place, there will be six sites total, creating much better coverage on all channels between police, fire and EMS.
Town Councilor Lisa Beaulieu asked about how testing is done, and Postler said it’s a mix of sophisticated coverage maps and working with departments to do actual physical testing. They might say that coverage is fine in a certain spot and personnel might then tell them to go down the street a bit further based on their experience previously.
Councilor Tim Magill said that in his previous experience in the Police Department, mobile radios would work but not portable ones, and Pliakas said these upgrades should fix dead spots for both types of devices.
The money, as stated in resolutions authorizing Mayor Jeff Mutter to enter contracts with Cyber Communications, will come from Cumberland’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Councilor Scott Schmitt mentioned how the town’s communication system was said to be state of the art when a new safety complex and dispatch center were built in 2018, wondering if these new upgrades might also soon be considered out of date.
Pliakas said consoles installed at the time almost immediately became obsolete, and there was only limited work done to system infrastructure outside of dispatch. Schmitt sought assurance that these new upgrades are state of the art, and Pliakas said that yes, they are.
Schmitt asked how long the system will be good for. Postler said that’s a difficult question to answer, but most systems are good for 10-12 years, and before a company says they’re not supporting it, they’ll issue an intent to cancel, giving five more years of support and then another couple of years after that so a community isn’t left holding the bag.
“I think the town’s going to be in pretty good shape for quite a while,” he said.
