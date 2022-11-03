CUMBERLAND – A combined $440,000 worth of upgrades to Cumberland’s radio systems will eliminate current “dead spots” in town where communication in or out is impossible, addressing a serious safety situation, say officials.

John Pliakas, Cumberland’s chief of Emergency Medical Services, told the Town Council on Oct. 19 that coverage issues put personnel in a really unsafe situation, with notorious dead spots in certain areas such as the northeast corner of town, Pine Swamp Road, and parts of Nate Whipple Highway, he said.

