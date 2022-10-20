NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center announces the following programs.
• Women & Infants Hospital will be visiting the Mancini Center on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m., providing an informational session on breast health. Registration is required for the presentation. All are welcome.
• A Halloween costume party will be held at the Mancini Center on Friday, Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A pasta dinner will be served. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Jim Gagnon of Celebrations. A costume contest will be held with prizes for funniest, scariest, most creative, cutest and best overall. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, Oct. 21.
• A Craftastic class will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. This month’s project is a wine cork pumpkin. Participants are required to bring in wine corks. All other materials are provided by the center. Registration is required. Space is limited.
• A Smartphone Workshop, provided by Verizon, will be offered to members on Friday, Oct. 21. Android phone users will meet at 10 a.m. and iPhone users will meet at 1 p.m. Registration is required. Space is limited. Call 401-231-0742.
• The Brain Injury Association of R.I. will provide an informational presentation, Distracted Driving: Decisions That Devastate, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. Registration is required.
• Universal Healthcare will present Medicare Made Simple on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. This seminar will provide information on Medicare, how it works, Parts A, B, C & D, as well as dive into the major insurance carrier plans specifically for the upcoming year.
• Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 — Dec. 7. Tri-County is providing individual appointments at the Mancini Center on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the center at 401-231-0742 to schedule an appointment.
• The Book Club meets Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m., to discuss “The Lost Summers of Newport,” by Beatrice Williams. The next selection, “The Diamond Eye,” by Kate Quinn will be distributed.
• Spiritual Rockstars will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. All spiritual denominations are welcome.
• The Grief Support Group will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. Open to the public. Walk-ins welcome.
• Free blood pressure screenings will be available to members Thursday, Oct. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. No appointments are necessary.
