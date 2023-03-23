The recent release of the full Jan. 6 video brought two things to mind for me:

The first was the Rodney King beating video where the defense team for the accused officers augured before the jury, after they had watched the video, “I know what this looks like, but don’t believe your eyes.”

Tags

(1) comment

Derrick L
Derrick L

The 30% of MAGAcolytes who scream fraud and fake news have to face the facts that their ‘real’ news in Fox, OAN, NewsMax, RT, etc all knew they were peddling lies but did it anyways for money. They are pushovers to liars who push division and conspiracy as the truth clearly disproves their beliefs. The ones who call others sheep go all in on feelings, not facts.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.