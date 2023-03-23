The recent release of the full Jan. 6 video brought two things to mind for me:
The first was the Rodney King beating video where the defense team for the accused officers augured before the jury, after they had watched the video, “I know what this looks like, but don’t believe your eyes.”
The second was Richard Pryor in one of his stand-up routines talking about being caught by his wife with another woman. He proclaimed to her, “I know what this looks like, but it’s not what it looks like. Now who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes.”
There is something so cynical and maybe a bit evil about a speaker of the U.S. House and a host of a television show working in tandem to convince the American public to not believe what their eyes were showing them.
On that day, I was working in my office when my son called and asked if I was watching what was happening on TV. I immediately turned on the news to bear witness to something I could hardly believe. What I saw was nothing short of a violent attempt to overthrow Democracy in the U.S. I saw a mob, dressed for the occasion, attempt to do what most Americans believed was unthinkable, perhaps even impossible.
Now I’m being told not to believe my eyes. I am being asked to believe that this was just a peaceful walk through the Capitol by a group of armed citizens on vacation. That they weren’t really advocating hanging the vice president to prevent him from performing his constitutional duty. Did I not see with my own eyes, on every network (I flipped between them all), windows broken, offices broken into, and elected officials, some of those who supported to mob, like the senator from Missouri, do a chicken run to escape their wrath.
Yet I’m being asked to not believe my eyes.
I stayed tuned to the news until later that same day. I watched the vice president, the one the mob wanted to hang, carry out his duty, over many attempts by his own party to yield to the will of the mob. Was this real or just a TV show?
In the days that followed, I began to ask myself questions: What can I believe in now? Who could be trusted? It seemed as if everything and everybody I had been asked to trust could no longer be trusted.
As an African American, I have always questioned whether or not I could believe what I was being told. But I also managed to hold onto my belief that truth and justice would win out over anarchy.
Now I’m not so sure what to believe. Did I see what I saw? Was this just more fake news? Did a group of Americans really try to overturn what every court in the land had deemed to be a free and fair process. Was it a coincidence that so much of the focus of the rage was directed at voting districts that had large Black and Brown populations?
What do you believe in now? Who and what are you going to trust? What are you going to believe, what you’re being told, what you witnessed, or your own lying eyes?
If I were a domestic or foreign interest looking to overthrow America, this is the seed of doubt I would want to plant.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with wife Bernadet of Mixed Magic Theatre on Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket.
The 30% of MAGAcolytes who scream fraud and fake news have to face the facts that their 'real' news in Fox, OAN, NewsMax, RT, etc all knew they were peddling lies but did it anyways for money. They are pushovers to liars who push division and conspiracy as the truth clearly disproves their beliefs. The ones who call others sheep go all in on feelings, not facts.
