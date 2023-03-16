WOONSOCKET – A young woman at Riverzedge is doing amazing things and going to big places beyond the city of Woonsocket, say those who know her.
Born in Haiti, Weedney Exavier, 17, told The Breeze that when she first came to the U.S., she didn’t speak any English.
“I used to go to the library a lot, and Team Umizoomi was a big part of my life,” she said. Team Umizoomi is an animated musical children’s television series with an emphasis on mathematical concepts.
“I think that’s how I learned English,” she added.
After her family came to the U.S. and traveled around the country, Exavier ended up in Woonsocket, where she learned about Riverzedge Arts. From there, she worked her way through the printing studio and was one of the first to be promoted to the role of youth mentor.
“You just have to really help and keep an eye open on things that need to be done (in the studio),” she said.
She said one of her favorite projects at Riverzedge was “We Say Gay” in honor of Pride Month, where students printed t-shirts.
Every purchase of Riverzedge art helps fund programs to develop professional skills and techniques and sets them on a path to lifelong economic and cultural sustainability as soon as they graduate high school, say leaders.
Weedney, who has plans to be on the U.S. Supreme Court one day, says she hopes to carry art throughout life. She said it has helped her develop into the person she is today.
“I do like that idea of using something, starting a conversation with an art piece,” she said.
Because college is so expensive, Weedney said she started a GoFundMe so people in the community can donate and help put her through college. Accepted to the all-women “Black Ivy League” Spelman College, she emphasized the importance for young people to continue to be open to new things.
“There should be a community center like Riverzedge Arts in every community,” she said.
She said she’s proud to have been accepted to Spelman.
“Because immigrants are so looked down upon, I really wanted to show that I could do something like this,” she said.
“I am beyond proud of Weedney, her hard work, and her accomplishments both in life and at Riverzedge Arts. It’s an honor to know her, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things she will pursue in the future,” said Kim Keiter, studio director at Riverzedge.
