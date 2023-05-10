PAWTUCKET – If all goes according to plan, developer Scot Comey is planning a true mixed-use vision of a reshaped Kenyon Mill between Webster Street and Coyle Avenue, with restaurants, living spaces, services, and sustainable food practices.
The Breeze reported two weeks ago on Remedycafé and music venue receiving its licenses to open in the former industrial facility at 121 Coyle Ave. and 120 Webster St., and Comey says that represented the next step in the transformation of this 1886 mill that once produced laces, corsets, yarns and cords.
“It was a beautiful building,” said Comey of what was once here.
He said he plans to add as much workforce affordable housing here as possible in 80,000 square feet of space, as well as housing for the disabled and veterans and a “smattering of housing for people not in need.” If the city allows him to do so, he wants to develop the housing in stages, developing eight units, then 12 units, 12 units, and then 12 units more. Eight affordable apartments are in development now.
“I’ll put in as many as they let me,” he said.
Comey purchased the building in 2016, and has invested about $500,000 into rehabilitating it to this point, he said. Converting the first floor into the new home of Living Well Adult Day Services, once located in the building that would become The Guild Brewery, as well as the ASTRO after-school program.
The second floor was rehabbed into a crisis stabilization unit.
Comey is now doing an intensive restoration of the exterior, “taking off all the crap they did over the years.” He eventually plans to add a rooftop deck, bar, and solar panels, with potential vertical axis windmills also helping toward his goal of having zero carbon footprint here.
He’s planning to build a 90-foot greenhouse on a large flat portion of the roof, and already has a permit to build a 150-foot greenhouse on the south-facing side ledge.
They are being built to generate passive solar heat for the building and also for the tenants to be able to grow fruits and vegetables and flowers all year round,” he said.
Comey has purchased a couple of properties in the neighborhood that he plans to tear down and convert into more parking for the building. The first building is expected to be demolished in August, making way for 16 new parking spots and more than 50 overall, and two other buildings within a year, for another 40 spots.
Everything here is compartmentalized, he said, and he’s working with a grant writer to pursue the addition of murals, other beautification, and housing funds for veterans and low-income resident.
Now 61, Comey says he plans to keep going on this project for the next three to five years, and perhaps eventually have a nonprofit manage it.
The adult day center is twice as big and twice as good as the previous version of it on Main Street, he said, and there’s plenty of space here to accommodate all of his plans.
Always a dreamer, Comey says he has many other ideas for the building, including possible growth of mushrooms in a particularly dark and dingy 8,000-square-foot area of the basement. He said in addition to using the mushrooms for food, they would generate CO2, and that CO2 could be used to generate algae-based biodiesel and power the building’s generator. He said he envisions partnering with local colleges on educational aspects related to the project.
