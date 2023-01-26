Many years ago while I was living in San Diego, The Human Eye Theater, a company my wife and I had formed, produced an all-Black production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” by Tennessee Williams. As far as I knew, it was the first time a production of this kind had been staged. While the play has many racist overtones, we did not change any of its language. Instead the director and cast focused on the play’s big themes such as family and money, living and dying. Most important, we kept the play focused on the theme of mendacity, or the nature of lies and liars.
I’ll not try to give you a synopsis of Williams’ brilliant play, I will encourage you to read it. I will also say the 1958 Paul Newman/Elizabeth Taylor/Burl Ives movie, while featuring some fine performances, is not the same story told in the play.
I will say that just like the characters in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” who are overwhelmed by the mendacity in their lives, I wonder if the same is true for my beloved country. Though Americans like to believe it is different for us, we are not. America, different from any other nation, large or small, weak, or powerful, has to deal with lies and liars.
There was a time in the not-so-distant past when it took a long time for a lie to unravel or the truth to be revealed. There was a tacit agreement between the press and powerful special interest groups, politicians, leaders of religious and social service organizations as well as popular sports and entertainment figures, that it was only important to tell a positive side of a story. The story, even if it was a fairytale, when told, could not harm the public perception of a person, certain groups or series of events. A few people knew the real truth and only after a long time had passed or someone died could the truth be told.
Some of you may remember a TV series called “Dragnet.” The disclaimer at the beginning of each episode stated that “The stories we tell are true. The names have been changed to protect the innocent.” What unfolded over time was that the names were often concealed to protect the guilty. The TV producers, like many others, believed that the public would believe anything that they were told if you told it enough times and the speaker seemed trustworthy. I grew up believing that if Walter Cronkite or Chet Huntley and David Brinkley said it, it must be true.
As I watch the story, or the fable, of New York Rep. George Santos unfold, I wonder if we as a nation have come to the place where if something fits into the narrative that we want to hear, it doesn’t need to be true. It seems as if he believed that the public, to quote Jack Nicholson in “A Few Good Men,” “can’t handle the truth.” It’s as if we should expect to be lied too. Lie to me as long as it makes me feel good. Lie, even when highly invasive modern technology makes it easier to expose a lie.
I am a firm believer that it is not possible to build a future on a foundation of lies. That foundation will collapse from the weight of trying to sustain the lie. The truth can be a bitter pill to swallow, but in the end it is the only way to begin healing and lay a solid foundation for the future. Or preserve a democracy.
Pitts-Wiley is the co-founder with his wife Bernadet of Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket.
(1) comment
I feel the same way when KJP opens her mouth every day at the podium.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.