Many years ago while I was living in San Diego, The Human Eye Theater, a company my wife and I had formed, produced an all-Black production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” by Tennessee Williams. As far as I knew, it was the first time a production of this kind had been staged. While the play has many racist overtones, we did not change any of its language. Instead the director and cast focused on the play’s big themes such as family and money, living and dying. Most important, we kept the play focused on the theme of mendacity, or the nature of lies and liars.

I’ll not try to give you a synopsis of Williams’ brilliant play, I will encourage you to read it. I will also say the 1958 Paul Newman/Elizabeth Taylor/Burl Ives movie, while featuring some fine performances, is not the same story told in the play.

