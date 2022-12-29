Even before the pandemic, theater in America was facing some major challenges. Already aging audiences were getting smaller, and ticket prices were going up while revivals were dominating the stages around the country.
Another looming issue was whose stories were being told and did they reflect modern cultural realities.
The world was changing rapidly and the theater that once was on the cutting edge of those dynamic shift found itself lagging behind in expressing the interest and concerns of an increasingly diverse world. This diversity was aggressively emerging from the shadows and aggressively being challenged at the same time. Conflict is the foundation of drama, and the theater throughout history has given a voice to this conflict.
Yet throughout history my beloved art form has also been guilty, particularly in western cultures, of selecting a limited number of voices to be heard. Oftentimes, it was only available to the well-heeled or those with access to educational opportunities. The cultural elite. This is somewhat of a paradox, since many of history’s greatest theater artists were from what some would consider the social underclasses. Maybe that is because the conflicts and drama of day-to-day survival sharpened one’s awareness of the world around them. This is not to say that great artists did not emerge from the upper classes, many did, but when I’ve studied them, I found that many were at war with the worlds in which they lived. The fact is this conflict and drama cannot be avoided, especially today when so many voices want and deserve to be heard.
I have watched the Rhode Island theater community struggle with cultural changes in the state and the nation while wrestling with how to move forward into a, to quote William Shakespeare “brave new world,” where the long-silent voices of Black, Brown, Yellow and LGBTQ artists are demanding to be heard.
I came to Rhode Island in 1974 to work at Trinity Repertory Company and Artistic Director Adrian Hall. He was a brave and ingenious theater artist who had positioned Trinity on the cutting edge of American theater. I became one of four Black actors in the resident company, along with Ed Hall, Barbara Meek and Rose Weaver. In this regard, Trinity was years ahead of its time. It was such a dominant force that it would be possible to think that the rest of the theater in the state of Rhode Island was equally advanced. Sadly, that was not true.
But as 2022 grinds to an end, I have to say change is happening. Change that should be celebrated.
While the theater scene in Rhode Island still has a lot of work to do in terms of equity and inclusion, from someone who has worked and watched for almost 50 years, I have to applaud the efforts being made by Trinity Rep, The Gamm Theatre, The Contemporary Theatre, Burbage Theatre, The Wilbury Theatre, WaterFire Arts Center, The Westbay Theater, Theatre Out Loud and the Barker Players to join With Mixed Magic Theatre, The Rhode Island Black Storytellers, W.A.R , Brother’s Keeper, and Rhode Island Latino Arts in leading Rhode Island and the nation to an arts-rich and better 2023 and beyond.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with wife Bernadet of Mixed Magic Theatre on Mineral Spring Avenue in Pawtucket.
