The old mill at 413 Roosevelt Ave. in Central Falls will be converted into residential and storage units.

CENTRAL FALLS – A major mixed-use development is in the works on Roosevelt Avenue after the Central Falls Planning Board met July 26 to go over a design plan from Stonefield Engineering and Design’s Katie Olyha, and Louis Marandola, chief operating officer from Premier Land Development.

The proposed renovations are part of a multi-phase plan to redevelop 413 Roosevelt Ave. and the adjacent property at 467-469 Roosevelt. The first part of the redevelopment project would be to convert the former industrial building at 467-469 Roosevelt into 106 residential units.The second and third parts of the project would be to redevelop 413 Roosevelt Ave. with a surface parking lot, access drives, loading areas, landscaping, lighting, and stormwater management as well as create 522 climate-controlled interior self-storage units.

