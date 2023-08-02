CENTRAL FALLS – A major mixed-use development is in the works on Roosevelt Avenue after the Central Falls Planning Board met July 26 to go over a design plan from Stonefield Engineering and Design’s Katie Olyha, and Louis Marandola, chief operating officer from Premier Land Development.
The proposed renovations are part of a multi-phase plan to redevelop 413 Roosevelt Ave. and the adjacent property at 467-469 Roosevelt. The first part of the redevelopment project would be to convert the former industrial building at 467-469 Roosevelt into 106 residential units.The second and third parts of the project would be to redevelop 413 Roosevelt Ave. with a surface parking lot, access drives, loading areas, landscaping, lighting, and stormwater management as well as create 522 climate-controlled interior self-storage units.
The Planning Board granted master plan approval on the projects along with preliminary approval for the residential portion in January of 2021. Back then, the applicant proposed redeveloping 413 Roosevelt Ave. into a self-storage facility and the Zoning Board approved a request for a special use permit for it last December.
Plans for the redevelopment of the buildings were then submitted and pre-application discussions were held with the Planning Department to further clarify plans.
Included with the application were required engineering and site plan details, such as the proposed parking layout, plans for drainage and utilities, lighting, soil erosion and sediment control, and landscaping.
Olyha proposed to complete the parking area to support the proposed residential and storage facilities.
She said that the updated design of a single-level parking area would allow for more safe circulation for residents’ cars and any sort of box truck needing to navigate the site.
“To improve circulation, (the design) provides an open area so that any larger trucks trying to come out of loading spaces won’t have any issues with curb islands or anything of that sort,” she said.
They will also incorporate landscaping, a truck parking lot, and lighting for safety purposes. According to Olyha, all lighting and landscaping has been done to city and industry standards.
“The biggest goal is to join together these two new beautiful buildings that we’re hoping to build in the downtown area and beautify the area as a whole, and this parking lot is the final step to bring those pieces together,” she said.
Olyha confirmed that stormwater will be directed to a swale along the eastern edge of the parking lot, where it will then be conveyed to the river.
Stonefield has engaged with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and is hoping to have a pre-application meeting with them in next couple of weeks to prepare for submitting plans for required permits.
Board members asked questions about the parking spaces that are planned to be close to the river. Member John Burkhardt proposed removing a section with 26 parking spaces to allow for more green space for residents to enjoy the river area.
Olyha said that an analysis would be run to determine what traffic would look like once the development is complete to get a real sense of any issues that would present themselves related to traffic flow.
The board agreed to grant preliminary approval and to hold off on final approval pending discussion with the RIDEM.
They motioned to meet one more time before granting full approval of the second phase.
